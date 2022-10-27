Battle for the East

LANCASTER — The East of Division Championship at Eastside High School was far from a typical cross country meet.
It featured a pace car, as a coach drove a golf cart in front of the leaders on the course, which was two and a half laps around the campus, finishing on the track surrounding the football field.
When it was done, the Littlerock boys cross country team posed with the East of Division trophy, sweeping the top five finishes.
The Eastside girls finished first overall, with four runners in the top eight, and Palmdale sophomore Jenna Johnson finished first overall.
Littlerock senior Jonathan Guerra finished first in the boys race. The times for the boys race were not immediately available.
“I feel pretty good. I went out the first mile and then just tried to cruise it for the last two,” Guerra said. “I’m really proud of our team. Our team goal was to get one through six and we got one through five. That was really awesome.
“The course was nice. It was all flat. Running it, it felt really smooth. The only tough part was probably the wind, but that didn’t really affect me that much, because I was just focusing on my breathing and form. Our goals today was just to get our team where we need to be and be prepared for next week and league finals.”
It was not a Golden League meet, as it only featured teams on the East side: Eastside, Knight, Littlerock, Palmdale and Antelope Valley.
The Golden League Finals will be on Wednesday at Pelona Vista Park, starting at 10:30 a.m.
“It was a great prep for league finals next Wednesday,” Littlerock cross country coach Josh Briggs said. “Our boys were looking for some fast times and they got those fast times that they were looking for.
“Gave us a little bit of different scenery and different type of a course for them to run on.”
Littlerock junior Alberto Iniguez finished second, followed by teammates Logan Mendez (3rd), Leonardo Lopez (4th) and Matthew Monroy (5th).
“I feel great honestly,” Iniguez said. “It’s not a tough course. It’s just really windy tonight.”
Littlerock finished with a score of 15 to finish first overall, followed by Knight (68), Palmdale (74), Antelope Valley (120) and Eastside (125).
An Antelope Valley runner finished sixth, followed by Knight’s Miguelangel Soria (7th), Palmdale’s Nomar Campoy (8th), Littlerock’s Jase Briggs (9th) and Eastside’s Curren Gomez (10th) in a field of 52 runners.
“We’re really excited for league finals and for CIF,” Guerra said. “Our goal is to win league finals, but we know Quartz Hill is really good competition and that’s going to be a really good race for us. For CIF, we’re trying to make a push for State, because I know we’re ranked in like the top 13 for Division 3. Our rankings, we haven’t ran like an actual race with our full team and had a good race, because our last outings at Clovis and Mt. SAC, Clovis we left at 2 a.m., so none of us had sleep and we didn’t have one of our best runners, Logan. At Mt. SAC, we just weren’t hill trained. We weren’t prepared for the course.”
Johnson finished first with a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds, approximately a minute and a half in front of her nearest competitor in a field of 19 runners.
“It was a really good race,” Johnson said. “Flat course. The weather was pretty good. It was windy, but it wasn’t too much. It was a good race.”
Johnson has run in the top four during league meets, including a second-place finish in the Golden League opener on Sept. 21.
“I’m really excited. I’m in the top four,” she said. “It really makes me reflect and see how far I’ve got with my goals and how hard I’ve worked, because last year in track, Eastside was faster than me, Highland was faster than me. Quartz Hill wasn’t even … They were just too fast. I was just a little freshman, struggling on the mile.
“I really just built a love for running and I set goals for myself. Now I’m third or fourth in league, fighting with one of Quartz Hill’s girls. I’m third in the league, I’m with (Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith) and (Quartz Hill’s) Lea (Rachal). It’s just amazing to see how far I’ve come. I love it, especially running this race. It made me appreciate it more, because I was running by myself. I can push myself, but then when I get tired I can just lower the pace. Versus if I have runner right there with me, who’s faster than me, she’s going to push me. She’s going to make me want to stay with her. High competition, I love it. I love seeing those girls run. Running with them and seeing their technique. I see their passion and their goals for running and it’s really fun to share that with them.”
Eastside’s Valeria Pacheco finished second with a time of 21:07 and was followed by Eastside’s Stephanie Galindo (3rd, 22:08), Knight’s Melanie Arreola (4th, 23:36), Littlerock’s Dulcemaria Ochoa (5th, 24:11), Knight’s Daisy Duncan (6th, 24:17), Eastside’s Violette Stover (7th, 25:05), Eastside’s Crystal Garcia Guadarrama (8th, 25:32), Palmdale’s Andrea Cruseno (9th, 26:25) and Palmdale’s Natasha Andrade (10th, 26:31).
The Eastside girls won with a total score of 32, followed by Knight (61), the only other team to field an entire team. Palmdale had all four of its runners finish in the top 11 and Littlerock also had four runners.
It was the second first-place finish for the Littlerock boys in less than a week and while Wednesday’s race came with some hometown bragging rights, the Lobos won on a bigger stage on Friday at the Mt. SAC Invitational.
The Littlerock boys won the Division 3 Varsity Blue race, with a score of 73, edging Santana (2nd, 76 points) and Oakland Tech (3rd, 79).
The Lobos had runners finish fourth, eighth, 23rd, 25th and 27th.
“To win at Mt. SAC, it’s rare for a team to win, because it’s just so prestigious of a meet,” Josh Briggs said. “We ran as good as we could and it was a joy as a coach to witness a Littlerock High School team win that type of race.
“The hills is more mental. It’s more of a mental thing, because they don’t race in the hills as often. The courses are now more flat, all over. They’re not used to running the hills, so they want to race up the hill, race it fast, instead of just racing it. They try to go up faster than they should up those hills.
“This group of seniors, when they were freshmen, missed out on CIF by two points. Their goal was to never have to worry about that again, so that’s the kind of mindset they took, is not be comfortable with where they’re at. They want to keep improving as they go.”
Guerra finished fourth at Mt. SAC with a time of 16:39.
“Our team didn’t do that well. I felt we could have done better. We still won the race, but I feel like we just needed more hill training and we just weren’t prepared,” Guerra said. “We always try to push ourselves to be better. We know we could be better and critiquing yourself is just a part of racing, because you need to critique yourself and you need to be hard on yourself if you always want to improve, because no one can be perfect.”
Monroy finished eighth (16:50), Mendez was 23rd (17:26), Iniguez was 25th (17:31) and Lopez was 27th (17:35).
“Excellent. We came in first place,” Iniguez said. “That’s our problems: hills. That’s our biggest concern.
“It’s completely different. Mt. SAC had more hills, steeper and longer hills in general.”
Mt. SAC will host the CIF-Southern Section Prelims, on Nov. 11 and 12, and Finals on Nov. 20.
