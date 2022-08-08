Britain Commonwealth Games Cricket

Associated Press

Australia players celebrate winning the gold medal in the cricket final after defeating India, Sunday, at Edgbaston Stadium on day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for COVID-19 but was still allowed to play as Australia won the first Commonwealth Games gold medal awarded in women’s cricket, beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final in Birmingham on Sunday.

The top-ranked cricket team was pushed to the brink by India, which was led superbly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but claimed seven wickets in the last five overs for victory.

