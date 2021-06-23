Texas 8, Tennessee 4
Tennessee eliminated
OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5.2 innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee (50-18) went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.
Witt (5-0) allowed only three singles, walked none and struck out two in his longest outing of the season. He pitched three 1-2-3 innings and no Tennessee runners made it past first base after the fourth inning.
Peyton Manning — the Tennessee sports star whose “Omaha!” yell at the line of scrimmage remains his calling card five years after he retired from football — watched from the stands in his orange polo and white ballcap.
The Volunteers gave him something to cheer when Jordan Beck’s two-run single put them ahead in the second inning. The lead was short-lived. Eric Kennedy’s three-run homer off the back wall of the right-field bullpen put Texas up 3-2 in the bottom half.
Ardoin’s single into right center broke a 4-4 tie in Texas’ three-run fourth, and the Longhorns were up 8-4 when Kennedy scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Sean Hunley (7-5), who relieved Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth, took the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Both teams argued balls and strikes from their dugouts, and Tennessee volunteer assistant Ross Kivett was ejected when Hunley walked Douglas Hodo III on four pitches in the bottom of the fourth.
Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5
OMAHA, Neb. — Kellum Clark's eighth-inning homer ended Griff McGarry's bid for a no-hitter, and Logan Tanner went deep three batters later to lead Mississippi State past Virginia at the College World Series.
The sudden turnaround gave the Bulldogs (47-16) control of their bracket and left them one win away from reaching the best-of-three finals next week.
McGarry, who was trying for the first CWS no-hitter since 1960, walked Scotty Dubrule leading off the eighth before Clark drove a 93-mph fastball into the right-field bullpen.
Clark's fourth homer of the season ended a 22-inning shutout streak for Virginia (36-26) along with McGarry’s night — and marked the start of the Bulldogs’ offensive push.
Zach Messinger came on and surrendered a pinch-hit single to Josh Hatcher before Rowdey Jordan doubled to the wall in left-center.
Hatcher, who hadn’t been in a game since May 27, inexplicably stopped at third when he could have scored easily. Jordan was forced to stop halfway to third, put his arms up in frustration, and then was able to make it back to second base.
Hatcher's baserunning error didn't matter. Stephen Schoch (4-2) relieved, and Allen sent his second pitch into nearly the same spot in the right-field bullpen for a 5-4 lead.
Dubrule added an RBI single off Nate Savino for an insurance run that stood up after Virginia's Chris Newell homered in the bottom half.
Cade Smith (3-0) pitched an inning for the win and Landon Sims got four outs for his 12th save.
McGarry, who was relegated to the bullpen amid struggles with his control and returned to the rotation for the NCAA Tournament, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his super-regional start against Dallas Baptist.
The senior right-hander again had good command of his fastball, working both sides of the plate and up in the strike zone, and he effectively mixed in his curve and changeup. He walked two, hit a batter and struck out eight in his 98-pitch outing.
Until Newell's homer, five MSU relievers had held the Cavaliers scoreless after Christian MacLeod allowed four runs in 1.1 innings in his shortest outing in 22 career starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.