Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws a pass as Florida linebacker Teradja Mitchell (20) defends during the first half on Thursday in Salt Lake City. No. 14 Utah won 24-11.

 

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gave Florida a taste of the same suffocating defense the Utes have used to recently dominate Pac-12 opponents.

Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and the No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

