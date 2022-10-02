Jaguars Chargers Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Chargers play at the Houston Texans on Sunday.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Chargers’ last visit to Houston ended in disappointment with a defeat last season that was a blow to their fading playoff chances.

Three games into what is quickly becoming a disappointing new season, the Chargers (1-2) are far less worried about what happened in that game and simply focused a new chance to beat the winless Texans and snap a two-game skid.

