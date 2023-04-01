Clippers Grizzlies Basketball

Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots against Clippers center Ivica Zubac (left) in the first half on Friday, in Memphis, Tenn. The Clippers lost to the Grizzlies, 108-94.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 22 points and Luke Kennard had 17 as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 20-point first-half deficit and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Friday night.

Kennard keyed a second-quarter rally with four 3-pointers and finished the game with five against his former team. Kennard was traded to Memphis on Feb. 9 as part of a three-team deal.

