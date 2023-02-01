Magic 76ers Basketball

The Magic’s Paolo Banchero (top) dunks during the second half against the 76ers, Monday, in Philadelphia. Banchero was chosen on Tuesday for the NBA Rising Stars Game.

 

Paolo Banchero’s rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend.

The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year’s draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year’s Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.

