PALMDALE — The Highland football team wasn’t content to celebrate its 47-6 Golden League victory over Antelope Valley on Friday night at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs were quick to point out their own flaws in a lopsided victory that kept them undefeated and atop the Golden League.
Highland (4-2, 3-0) gave up a late touchdown on a turnover — on a disputed call — to Antelope Valley (1-4, 1-2), one of three turnovers by the Bulldogs.
“I thought it was a complete game, other than that little mishap at the end there,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “I thought defense was playing lights out all night long. Offensively, we’re moving the ball well. Special teams, we made a 42-yard field goal and that was big. I think all three facets of the game were in sync and it showed on the scoreboard.
“We understand that’s there’s always room to improve. We’re now officially past the halfway mark of the season, but we’re not done improving. We’ve got to continue to work hard each week, because our opponents are going to get tougher each week as well. So we have to continue to improve each week along with them.”
The Highland defense held Antelope Valley to 54 yards, forced three turnovers and held the Antelopes to just three first downs, one on a Highland penalty.
“I feel like we performed on all cylinders really” said Highland senior Jason Walker, who had two sacks. “The offense finally came out hot. They had their struggles early in the season, but they finally came out and performed to their fullest, so I’m proud of them.”
The Highland offense finished with 394 total yards and the Bulldogs had 15 first downs, 12 in the first half as the game implemented a running clock in the second half.
The Bulldogs had nine different players carry the ball for a combined 248 yards on 30 carries.
Highland junior Brandon Johnson led the rushing attacked with 73 yards on eight carries.
“I feel that we played better than the other games,” said Johnson, who had a rushing and a receiving touchdown. “First, I want to give it to my line. My line, amazing. Tonight, they handled their business. They did what they had to do. We went into practice this week with a mindset of come out and just get better and I feel we did that. We did better. I feel like this is our best game of the season so far, but we still have stuff to improve on. We will improve on some things.”
Johnson had a 60-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty, but the Bulldogs went on to score on the drive, on a 3-yard run by junior Aydehn Kingsberry in the second quarter, giving Highland a 37-0 lead.
One of the highlights for Highland was a successful 42-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half by senior Gavin Rohewal, who leaped in celebration with his teammates.
Although the Highland offense had at least 40 points for the third consecutive games, Johnson said the offense can improve.
“The whole offense needs to be firing off on literally every single cylinder we have,” Johnson said. “As soon as all 11 guys on the field can click and march down the field at once, I feel that we will have a lot more success than we do right now.
“Defensively, they handled their business, but offensively we need to get everything going, like at once.”
The defense technically had its second consecutive shutout and third of the season. Antelope Valley scored its lone touchdown on defense, in the final minutes on a return of a stripped ball.
A Highland running back was advancing with blockers and would-be tacklers at the AV 5-yard line in one large pack of players when Antelope Valley sophomore Montae Walker emerged with the ball and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown.
It was one of the few highlights for the Antelopes.
The Antelopes have lost two straight Golden league games after starting with a 15-0 win at Eastside.
“You’ve got to get better,” Antelope Valley coach Jermaine Lewis said. “You can talk about small victories, but you can’t base a season off of that. Learn from a loss and work on getting better.”
While the Bulldogs have experienced much better results, they are preaching the same message of learning from the game to improve.
“As a team, I feel we need to limit the stupid penalties and play with our hearts and don’t talk. Don’t talk with our mouths,” Walker said. “I think we balled out. We did everything we could in our power. We prepared. We did our sacrifices that had to be made.”
Highland scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and led 40-0 at halftime.
With the game well in hand, it allowed the Bulldogs to spread the playing time to their deep bench.
“We have a lot of athletes, so we try to spread the ball around and let our playmakers make plays,” Lear said. “I thought we ran the ball well. I thought we threw the ball well at times. Just real happy with our offensive performance.”
Highland will host resurgent Lancaster on Friday.
“Lancaster, who was one play away from being undefeated in league as well, a much improved team and we’re going to have to get to work on Monday,” Lear said.
Antelope Valley will host Quartz Hill on Friday.
