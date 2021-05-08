Donovan Baker has found it difficult to stray far from the wrestling mat since graduating Palmdale High in 2009.
Baker has found a way to incorporate wrestling drills into a cardio workouts in a boot camp that he will hold at Pelona Vista Park today at 9 a.m.
Baker has been hosting the “intense boot camps,” nicknamed “Donnie B. Bootcamp,” by his former high school coach Jon Rugan.
“I make sure to do high intense cardio workouts,” Baker said. “I incorporate some type of wrestling drills as well into the cardio workouts, so they’re targeting every different muscle group, as far as arms, legs, glutes, their core, their chest. In my training experience that I’ve come across from wrestling in my own practices, I’ve now incorporated that and given that to anyone that registers for the boot camp.”
Baker, who now lives in Las Vegas, has been doing the boot camp for two months. He first started it in Las Vegas, where he now lives, with three people and now has had as many as 16 people. He has conducted seven boot camps.
“I started doing boot camps, because with COVID going on you have so many people working from home,” Baker said. “They’re afraid to leave their home and they’re not even doing extracurricular activities. I know how important it is to be healthy. I just decided one day if I put together this boot camp with things that I know, it can really help so people with depression, anxiety. That’s the reason I started the boot camp, to get them out of their comfort zone. To get them in shape and to shake that COVID mindset and that COVID body, that extra weight people got from working at home. It’s just been successful.”
Baker had an illustrious wrestling career at Palmdale High, finishing second at CIF one season and advanced to the Masters Meet.
“My name is still in the wrestling room at Palmdale High,” Baker said.
Baker said he hopes to have other wrestling standouts from the Valley at the boot camp.
“Great group of star wrestlers. Giving back is just awesome,” Baker said. “I enjoy it. It’s cool, but I’ve always been into coaching. I coached in San Antonio, Texas for five years. I was a wrestling coach. You kind of can’t get away from the mat in wrestling once you’ve been doing it your entire life.”
Baker said he is in the process of opening his own mixed martial arts gym in Las Vegas, where he works as a medical lab technician.
Baker said he will hold another boot camp in San Antonio in mid July.
The camp at Pelona Vista Park will mark a return to Baker’s athletic roots.
“I grew up playing soccer there as a kid,” Baker said. “I know the area very well. It’s a great area. I know it’s a great location in between Palmdale and Lancaster for people to meet.”
