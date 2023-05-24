 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Softball | CIF-CS Division 5 Semifinals | Boron 3, Washington Union 1

Back to the championship

Davis’ arm, 2-run home run lead Boron past Wash. Union in semis

  • 0

BORON — The Boron softball team surrounded teammate Hailey Davis for a giant team hug after the junior pitcher recorded the final out on Tuesday.

The 15th strikeout for the Boron junior starting pitcher clinched a 3-1 victory over Washington Union at Boron High school and a berth in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game for the second consecutive year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.