Back to the championship

BORON — The Boron softball team surrounded teammate Hailey Davis for a giant team hug after the junior pitcher recorded the final out on Tuesday.
The 15th strikeout for the Boron junior starting pitcher clinched a 3-1 victory over Washington Union at Boron High school and a berth in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship game for the second consecutive year.
Davis was mobbed by her teammates the previous inning, meeting her at home plate after she blasted a pitch over the right-field fence for a two-run home run, breaking a 1-1 tie and putting the Bobcats ahead for good.
“It didn’t matter for me, I feel like I did it for my team,” Davis said. “We played really well.”
Boron (21-2) will face Dos Palos (13-8) in the championship game on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Fresno State.
“I’m happy we can do it this year,” Boron senior Kaili York said.
The Bobcats jumped out to an early lead against Washington Union (16-11), scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.
York led off the first with a triple down the first-base line and immediately scored when junior catcher Leannie Lopez followed with a ground out.
Davis and freshman Bella Job then hit back-to-back singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch with one out, but Washington Union junior pitcher Quinn Scheidt retired the next two batters.
Davis, who threw a perfect game in the quarterfinals, retired the first 13 batters she faced, striking out 11, before giving up a one-out triple in the top of the fifth inning to Washington Union junior Alexia Martinez, who scored when senior Jackie Acosta followed with a ground out.
“I was nervous, but I had faith in my teammates that we would win,” Lopez said.
The Bobcats got the leadoff batter on base to lead off the bottom of the fifth, when senior Carolina Jauregui was hit by a pitch, but Scheidt struck out the next three batters.
WU senior Mallory Von Flue led off the sixth with a single and advanced to second on an error, but Davis retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts.
“Hailey won it for us,” York said. “She pulled it out for us. It’s usually a team effort, but it was the Hailey show today.”
Lopez led off the bottom of the sixth with a single down the third-base line, with Davis coming to bat.
“The pitcher made a mistake,” Boron coach Mitchel Nakaahiki said. “That was Hailey’s pitch. As soon as I saw it, I said ‘No, it’s gone.’ And it was gone. As soon as she hit it, I saw it was gone. I was thinking, as soon as she released it, ‘That’s it. It’s gone.’ I’m already screaming and yelling.
“Everybody was waiting for something like that and it came. One more inning left and it came.”
Davis retired the leadoff batter in the top of the seventh and Washington Union sophomore Andrea Sconiers hit a bloop pop fly single down the first-base line.
Sconiers advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Davis retired the final two batters.
Davis gave up one run on three hits with no walks and 15 strikeouts, striking out the side in order in the first and fourth innings.
Davis retired all 18 batters she faced in a 10-0 win over McFarland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. She struck out 17 batters without allowing a hit or a walk in six innings.
“It was really stressful,” Nakaahiki said. “I don’t have much to put out there. If I make a change, I might make it worse, so I just have to leave them out there and they have to do it and you know what, they did it.”
Scheidt struck out eight batters and gave up five hits in six innings, retiring 11 straight batters after giving up back-to-back singles in the first inning.
“I wish we had more hitting,” Nakaahiki said. “We worked on hitting and we were doing good in practice. We were hitting live pitching.
“It seemed like we weren’t doing enough. I’m glad it just took one hit. I was nervous because the top of my lineup didn’t do much.”
Lopez said Scheidt had an unusual delivery.
“We had to time her,” Lopez said. “It was a little weird for us. She had a slow windup and a fast delivery.”
Davis finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bobcats.
“I think we did great,” Lopez said. “I wasn’t on the team last year. It’s a great feeling going to the championship.”
Boron lost to Caruthers 14-4 in the Division 5 championship game last season at Fresno State and lost three players to graduation.
“We were all pretty positive when we got into the game,” Nakaahiki said. “Before getting there, we were all positive and we think we have a really good team and we would be hard to beat. But when we got there, we just couldn’t get our heads together.
“I’m glad we have another opportunity now.”
Boron won its second consecutive High Desert League title this season, going 13-1 in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Washington Union advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive season, losing to Caruthers 11-2 last season. The Panthers have won two CIF-Central Section titles, in 2010 and 2019.
“They were determined,” Washington Union coach Tori Hildebrandt said about her team.
