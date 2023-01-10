 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
College Football Playoff | Championship | No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

Back-to-back Champs

No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU to win second consecutive title

  • 0

INGLEWOOD — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry grin as he walked off the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared.

It was all standing ovations and sideline snacks in the fourth quarter of college football’s most lopsided title game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.