Back on the field

Rachel Garcia is finally making her way back to the softball field this week after nearly a year off.
The Highland and UCLA standout is beginning her professional career with Athletes Unlimited in the first AUX series starting today.
Garcia is on Team Gold captained by Aleshia Ocasio.
Her other teammates are Aliyah Andrews, Kamalani Dung, Courtney Gano, Danielle Gibson, Jazmyn Jackson, Amanda Lorenz, Danielle O’Toole, Sashel Palacios, Jordan Roberts, Sierra Romero, Sydney Romero and Nadia Taylor.
Team Gold opens the tournament against Team Orange, captained by Amanda Chidester, with a 3 p.m. game today at San Diego State University. It will be televised on ESPNU.
The Orange Team also includes Sis Bates, Georgina Corrick, Alyssa Denham, Rachele Fico, Andrea Filler, Sam Fischer, Maddi Hackbarth, Aly Harrell, Haylie McCleney, Dejah Mulipola, Nicole Rangel-Mendes, Sydney Littlejohn Watkins and Morgan Zerkle.
Team Gold will play a second game against Team Blue, captained by Carrie Eberle, at 5:30 p.m. today on ESPN.
Team Blue also incldes Caylan Arnold, Maggie Balint, Caleigh Clifton, Taylor Edwards, Victoria Hayward, Lilli Piper, Abby Ramirez, Shannon Rhodes, DJ Sanders, Gwen Svekis, Tori Vidales, Haylie Wagner and Megan Wiggins.
Garcia and the Gold Team will play against the Orange Team again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPNU, and the Blue Team at 5 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2.
The teams will change up after Wednesday’s games and the second series will run from Saturday until June 20.
The third series will go from June 23 to June 25.
Garcia will also play in the Athletes Unlimited Championship season, which begins July 29 in Rosemont, Illinois, and will also be televised by ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.