Rachel Garcia is back on the field starting on Monday.
The Highland and UCLA softball standout is returning for her second AUX Softball season for Athletes Unlimited, leading the Gold Team in the first week in Rosemont, Illinois.
Garcia finished second in the AUX season last year, which earned her the right to be a captain this year. Because last season’s winner, Danielle O’Toole, retired after last season, Garcia gets to captain the Gold Team.
“It’s going to be a little scary,” Garcia said about being a captain. “But, I also know it’s going to be very exciting, because this is my first time. I know that there’s a lot of help and guidance on my side that will help support me and my decisions and just also to be the captain that I’m supposed to be. Also, allow the team that I pick to also put in their two cents about how this team should look.”
Dejah Mulipola, who took third last year in AUX (and then won the championship season) will captain the Orange Team, while Morgan Zerkle (fourth last year) is the the captain of the Blue Team.
The three captains drafted their teams on Friday, picking 13 players apiece to join them for the first week of the three-week season.
Garcia chose outfielders Haylie McCleney and Amanda Lorenz, catcher Taylor Edwards, left-handed pitcher Brooke Yanez, infielders Sam Fischer and Sis Bates, outfielder Shannon Rhodes, infielder Danielle Gibson, right-handed pitcher Odicci Alexander, catcher Sashel Palacios, infielder Abby Ramirez, pitcher Elizabeth Hightower and infielder Lilli Piper.
Mulipola’s team includes: right-handed pitchers Aleshia Ocasio and Megan Faraimo, outfielder Victoria Hayward, infielders Aubrey Leach, Tori Vidales and Caleigh Clifton, right-handed pitchers Mariah Mazon and Peyton St. George, infielders Kelsey Stewart-Hunter and Courtney Gano, catcher Jordan Roberts and outfielders Jazmyn Jackson and Nicole Mendes.
Zerkle’s team includes: right-handed pitchers Georgina Corrick and Carrie Eberle, infielders Anissa Urtez, Sydney McKinney and Jessi Warren, outfielders Aliyah Andrews and Megan Wiggins, catchers Mia Davidson and Delanie Wisz, infielders Andrea Filler and Nadia Taylor, left-handed pitcher Haylie Wagner and right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile.
There are five newcomers to the league, including those who just graduated from college. Garcia’s former UCLA teammate Faraimo was drafted by both Athletes Unlimited and Women’s Professional Fast Pitch, but chose to play with AU.
“I really enjoyed witnessing all of the girls in this league having fun and the culture here seemed like something I could really get into,” Faraimo said. “So, being able to watch their games live really helped me kind of make my decision. Also, I’ve played with a few of these players … we have a few UCLA Bruins on the team, which is always cool and then also some of the women I played with on USA for a couple of summers.
“So, getting to really know a lot of the people here was a huge factor in my decision. But, I think, either way it’s really cool to see people still playing this sport and continuing to grow the sport that I love so much. I just felt that AU was a better fit for me at this time.”
Wichita State’s McKinney is excited to get started in AU as well.
“I’m so excited,” McKinney said. “I mean, especially coming from Wichita State, which is a mid-major, just continuing to open up those opportunities … especially to mid-majors and anyone who wants to continue playing, it’s just a really exciting thing to be a part of.”
As the new kid last year, Garcia was shy and didn’t know many people, but she quickly came out of her shell and her advice to the newcomers is to enjoy playing for the next three weeks.
“Just enjoy it,” she said. “It’s going go fast, but it’s going to be really fun. I think it’s not what happens on the field, but it’s what happens outside of the field is how you create your relationships with each person that’s here.
“For me, I know I was very shy coming. But, coming in this year, I’m a lot more comfortable and where I can just go and ask anybody for help when I need it. So, just enjoy this process.”
Team Garcia will play two games on Monday, starting with Team Mulipola at 3 p.m. on ESPNU, followed by a game against Team Zerkle at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Team Garcia then plays Team Mulipola at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and takes on Team Zerkle at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both of those games will be on ESPN2.
The top three scorers from series one will then be captains for series two, which begins on June 18. Series three will start on June 24.
The Athletes Unlimited five-week champion season will begin on July 28.
With the College Softball Women’s World Series just ending on Wednesday, Athletes Unlimited is hoping to get some viewers who aren’t ready for softball season to end.
“This, as you know, is going to come up right on the heels of the Women’s College World Series,” said Cheri Kempf, AU Head of Sport-Softball. “We know this is an extremely popular sport, where the audience grows every single year for the Women’s College World Series and the amazing job that ESPN does in covering that and delivering it. Bringing professional softball on the heels of that is perfect. It’s right where we should be to grow this level of softball.”
