 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Professional Softball | Athletes Unlimited

Back on the Field

Garcia captaining team to start AUX Softball season

  • 0
Rachel Garcia

Athletes Unlimited file

Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia pitches in an Athletes Unlimited game last summer. Garcia is a team captain for the first series of AUX Softball, which begins on Monday.

Rachel Garcia is back on the field starting on Monday.

The Highland and UCLA softball standout is returning for her second AUX Softball season for Athletes Unlimited, leading the Gold Team in the first week in Rosemont, Illinois.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.