WALNUT — On Southlands Christian’s opening possession of the game against Desert Christian, the Eagles moved the ball efficiently for 33 yards.
On the Knights’ opening possession, they were three-and-out.
Those possessions didn’t tell the story of the game. In fact, it was the complete opposite.
Desert Christian’s defense settled down and its offense pretty much scored at will, scoring 30 points in the second quarter, as the Knights cruised to an easy 46-6 victory Saturday in the sweltering heat in Walnut in the opening game for both teams.
“Coming into this game we knew we were going to have to lean on our defense to set the tone for this game. The defense did an amazing job,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “In the first game you’re never going to look great, but I was pleased with the victory.”
The Knights (1-0), which had their first game of the season cancelled last week against Sherman Oaks CES, settled down following their opening drive. Following a sack on fourth down, Desert Christian took over on the Eagles 30-yard line.
Four plays later, freshman Noah Bakewell bulled his way into the end zone from seven yards out for the first score of the season. Following the 2-point conversion, Desert Christian grabbed an 8-0 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Desert Christian as it outscored Southlands Christian 30-6.
A muffed punt by the Eagles (0-1) gave the Knights the ball back on Southlands Christian’s 19-yard line. Six plays later, Sean Worrell, making his first varsity start at quarterback, snuck into the end zone from a yard out and Desert Christian extended its lead to 16-0.
Worrell started in place of the injured Luke Dumas, who is out with an ankle injury he suffered prior to the start of the season.
“We ran the ball amazing today and our blocks held up really well,” said Worrell. “Defensively they couldn’t move the ball on us. Their first drive was good, but after that we settled down.”
Worrell was right.
The Knights’ stingy defense allowed a total of minus seven yards of offense to the Eagles. Desert Christian’s defensive front spent much of its time in the back field as it sacked Southlands Christian’s quarterback Elijah Vargas seven times.
“(After our first drive) we had to figure out what their defense does,” Williams said. “We made the adjustments. I thought Sean (Worrell) did a great job today. He was very calm out there. It was good we got to get our two’s in there today. I love the momentum. We’ll take this and get ready for Friday (against Hillcrest Christian).”
Desert Christian wasn’t satisfied in the second quarter. Cornerback Franky Balcorta picked off Vargas later in the quarter and promptly returned it 36 yards, breaking a couple of tackles in the process, for the touchdown and a 24-0 lead for the Knights with 4:23 remaining. Balcorta also had a 5-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter as he got some snaps at quarterback as Worrell’s backup.
After the Eagles returned the ensuing kickoff for their only score of the game to cut the lead to 24-6, Desert Christian’s Timothy Hubbard played a game of “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better” as he took Southlands Christian’s kickoff and returned it 65 yards to the house. The Knights converted their fourth consecutive 2-point conversion for a 32-8 lead.
Desert Christian capped its 30-point quarter just before halftime. A dismal punt by the Eagles deep in their own territory placed on the ball in great field position for the Knights on the Southlands Christian 10-yard line.
Running back R.C. Brisby easily scored from a yard out to cap the onslaught and give the Knights a 38-6 lead at halftime. Brisby led Desert Christian with 71 yards on six carries. He also had the other interception of Vargas. Bakewell had 43 yards on 11 carries and Thomas Hubbard added 34 yards on seven carries.
“At the beginning of the game, they came out strong. I told the defense to just watch the ball and we made our adjustments. It was a good game, but at the end of the day it came down to who was better conditioned,” said Brisby. “They fought hard, we fought hard. It’s good to get this first one out of the way. This gives us confidence for next week.”
