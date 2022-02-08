AVFC 12u girls soccer wins State Cup Mayors division

The Antelope Valley Futbol Club 12-and-under girls soccer team, coached by Mike Varela, won the 2022 Cal South State Cup Mayors Youngers division title with a 2-0 victory over JUSA Select G2010 Penaloza in the championship game on Saturday in San Bernardino. AVFC defeated Legends Futbol Academy 4-1 in the quarterfinals, scoring an own goal for their only goal allowed in the tournament. The team went on to beat Foothill Storm 1-0 in the semifinals before the title game.
Youth Girls Soccer | Cal South State Cup 12u Mayors Youngers
