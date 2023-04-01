AVC's Tejeda, Padilla make it to state

VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team is sending two more players to the State Championships following Friday afternoon results at the Western State Conference championship tournament at Ventura College.
Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda punched their ticket to the state tournament in Ojai, beginning April 27, joining teammates Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley, who qualified on Thursday.
Padilla and Tejeda defeated Glendale College’s Siya Joshi and Erika Ayriyan, 8-4.
It was a dominating effort by the AVC duo, which defeated the same team at home at AVC last Tuesday, as it broke serve with the score tied, 3-3. Padilla and Tejeda then held serve to grab a 5-3 lead and never looked back.
“I am very excited. I felt a lot more confident in myself, since I lost in singles,” Tejeda said. “Nicole and I played really well. There was so much communication between us. We talked a lot more and she was able to have my back. I think we’re playing our best tennis right now. We always play well together, but today was a whole other level.”
Bush, who along with Smithley, secured a spot in the state tournament on Thursday after defeating Ventura’s Alexis Schmidt and Elizabeth Nguyen in a thrilling tie break, took to the court in singles after an opening round bye. She, however, was defeated by Glendale’s Ailyne Charles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
“I think I played pretty good,” Bush said. “There were a lot of long rallies which kind of frustrated me because they were so long. She was like a wall, and she was able to chase down everything.
“I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be, but overall this was a really good experience for me. This tournament provided a lot of excitement. I just wanted to go out there and do my best.”
Tejeda opened the day in singles and, after defeating Bakersfield College’s Arianna Sullivan on Thursday, she ran into a buzzsaw in Santa Monica’s Nicole West.
West was awarded the conference’s Player of the Year award earlier in the day for the second consecutive year. Last year, she was the state runner-up in both singles and doubles and is the favorite to win the state title this year in singles. Tejeda’s season for singles ended, 6-0, 6-0.
“First, I am so proud of all of the ladies for how hard they competed this weekend,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “Nicole and Julie have really been coming together as a doubles team and playing good tennis. Today, as they got closer to winning and qualifying for the State Championships, their play reflected their desire to do so. I’m very happy for them.”
Smithley, received an opening round bye in singles, as well, and her first match came against Bakersfield’s Hannah Purvis, whom she had already defeated once this season. Unfortunately, Smithley’s season in singles ended as well as Purvis defeated her, 6-3, 6-1.
