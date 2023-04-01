 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Women’s College Tennis | Western State Conference Tournament

AVC's Tejeda, Padilla make it to state

  • 0

VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team is sending two more players to the State Championships following Friday afternoon results at the Western State Conference championship tournament at Ventura College.

Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda punched their ticket to the state tournament in Ojai, beginning April 27, joining teammates Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley, who qualified on Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.