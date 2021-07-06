CARLSBAD — The Antelope Valley Country Club Women’s Team tied for the Southern California Golf Association Women’s Team Play championship and then lost in a tiebreaker to The Saticoy Club on June 27 at Aviara Country Club in Carlsbad.
SCGA Women’s Team Play consists of clubs competing against each other using the four-ball match play format. All matches are played using handicaps. Points won by all sides throughout the match are tallied to determine which team wins the match.
The two teams played six four-ball matches worth two points each and finished with a 6-6 tie.
According to SCGA’s rules, a tiebreaker is broken by comparing the total points earned by the teams’ top two pairings.
AVCC lost the first two matches, giving Saticoy the win.
Diane Cummings and co-captain Ann Teschler won their match for AVCC followed by wins from Eun Choe and Barbara Wickham, and Alice Barcelona and Cindy Smith to make up the team’s six points.
AVCC’s No. 1 team of Chelsea Orozco and Alexandra Kahl lost to Saticoy’s Colette Rosenberg and Jody Duclos, while No. 2 Marites Delrosario and Anne Caulfield lost to Mikie Alpert and Sharyn Buck and No. 3 Cynthia Jackson and co-captain Darleen Lockhart lost to Vangie Butler and Stacy Robinson.
“We are a group of 24 ladies ranging in age from 32-82 all with a shared passion for the game of golf,” Lockhart said. “We are so proud of how well our ladies performed under the pressure during playoffs. Can’t wait for the opportunity to get to the Championship next year!”
To get to the championship round, AVCC defeated Santa Maria in the quarterfinals on June 3, winning 10-2 after dropping just one match. They went on to eke out a win over Canyon Crest, 7-5, in the semifinals on June 10.
AVCC had regular season wins at home vs. Seven Oaks CC (Bakersfield) 12-0, Stockdale CC (Bakersfield) 9-3, and Braemar CC (Tarzana) 11-1. They also tied Stockdale at Stockdale (Bakersfield) 6-6 to win their group.
This was the second time in four years that Antelope Valley Country Club has made it to the championship. AVCC lost a close match to Braemar CC, 7-5, in the 2018 championship match.
