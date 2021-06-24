The Antelope Valley Country Club Saturday Team won the 2021 Southern California Golf Association Team Play Championship against Apple Valley, 25-23, on Friday at Soboba Springs Golf Course.
SCGA Team Play consists of players competing in groups of four with both a four-ball match and two concurrent singles matches being played in each group. Points won by all groups throughout the match are tallied to determine which team wins the match.
Each team consists of 16 golfers.
AVCC won the singles 18-hole competition 18-14, winning nine of 16 one-on-one matches.
AVCC’s Chris Muriana, Craig Paterson, Austin Copeland, team captain Ryan Kahl, Barry Brunenkant, Ray Del Rosario, Steve Madaule, Michael Shafer and team captain Jim Erdman all won their matches for two points apiece.
Apple Valley won the other seven matches.
Apple Valley won the four-ball part of the competition, 9-7, taking four of eight matches and tying for one.
Muriana and Peterson, Kahl and Tyson Schafer, and Madaule and John Clark all won their four-ball matches to earn two points apiece. Nicholas Godin and Copeland finished in a tie for their match, earning one point.
The AVCC team also included Brian Godin, Ryan Webberley, Ed Barcelona and Matthew Smith.
AVCC had a bye in the round of 32 of the tournament bracket, then defeated Brookside (Cardinal) 34-14 in the round of 16, Meadowlark 28-20 in the quarterfinals and Balboa Park 38-10 in the semifinals to reach the finals.
Apple Valley beat Rancho Maria 28-20 in the round of 32, followed by wins over Red Hill (27-21), Rustic Canyon (32-16) and Bear Creek (31-17).
This was the first Saturday Team win for Antelope Valley Country Club, which has won four Thursday Team titles.
AVCC won Thursday Team titles in 2013, 2002, 1999 and 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.