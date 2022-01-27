VAN NUYS — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team defeated LA Valley 72-68 in overtime of a conference game on Wednesday at LA Valley College.
The Marauders (10-10, 4-4) rallied from a 41-17 halftime deficit, outscoring LA Valley (7-10, 2-4) 28-9 in the third quarter.
Bailey Cassell and Eroina Williams both scored 19 points apiece for the Marauders. Cassell also had three rebounds and hit four 3-pointers and Williams added eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and made two free throws with eight seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 64-64 and send it to overtime.
Cassell made a layup with seven seconds remaining in overtime to give the Marauders a 70-68 lead.
Jadis Watson finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds and Kristen Lopez had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Men’s Basketball
LA Valley 90, AVC 79
VAN NUYS — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost a conference game at LA Valley 90-79 on Wednesday.
The Marauders (8-11, 1-5) trailed at halftime, 44-28, in their fifth consecutive loss.
Da’Jour Lewis led the Marauders with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists and Emani Scott finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench.
Virgil Mahoney had 11 points and two steals for AVC and Lucas Bagsik finished with 10 points.
LA Valley had five players score in double figures, led by Andre Parr’s, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds and four assists.
AVC will host Canyons on Saturday at 5 p.m., but no spectators are allowed for the game.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 2, Knight 0
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Knight 2-0 in a Golden League match at Littlerock High School on Wednesday.
The Lobos (6-2-4, 3-2-4) remain in third place in the Golden League, trailed by the Hawks (5-3-2, 4-3-2) are fourth.
Littlerock scored two goals in the first half, the first by senior Alex Araiza in the first minute and second by sophomore Angel Montes De Oca in the 27th minute. Senior Derick Romero had an assist for the Lobos.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos had five saves for the shutout.
“Nice home win today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
Littlerock plays at Eastside on Friday, while Knight hosts Antelope Valley.
Boys Basketball
Rosamond 91,
Kern Valley 38
LAKE ISABELLA — The Rosamond boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 91-38 High Desert League win at Kern Valley on Wednesday.
The Roadrunners improve to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the HDL.
Senior Alex Gonzalez led Rosamond with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals and senior Garett Kofahl had his third consecutive double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Rosamond senior Sebastian Borrego had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and eight steals.
“It was a great, great defensive game,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “They didn’t have an answer for our full-court press.”
It was the third game in five days for Rosamond, which has today off. The Roadrunners will play at Bishop of Friday and host California City on Saturday.
Tapia said he was able to rest his starters during the game.
“The bench players got a lot of minutes,” Tapia said. “It was a good game overall for everyone.”
