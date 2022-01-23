LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team won its first conference game in a 58-52 victory over Citrus at Antelope Valley College on Saturday.
The Marauders (8-10, 1-3) jumped out to a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored by the Owls (9-9, 0-4) 17-5 in the second quarter, going on a 12-0 run to take the lead.
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime.
Jadis Watson led AVC with 15 points, three assists, two steals and 30 rebounds, giving the Marauders a 53-31 advantage on the boards.
Kristen Lopez had 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Vanessa Fletes finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Katherine Goostrey led Citrus with 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Men’s Basketball
Citrus 93, AVC 61
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to Citrus 93-61 in a conference game at Antelope Valley College on Saturday.
The Marauders (8-10, 1-4) led by three briefly in the first half before Citrus (12-5, 3-1) answered with a strong run, taking a 39-25 lead at halftime.
Da’Jour Lewis led the Marauders with 17 points and eight rebounds and Emani Scott had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Jonathan Daniel finished with eight points, four assists and two steals for AVC and teammate Virgil Mahoney had seven points and seven rebounds.
All five Citrus starters scored in double figures. Chris Chiles and Leonard Turner both finished with a team-high 16 points for the Owls. Chiles also had nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
The Owls had 13 steals and forced 21 AVC turnovers. AVC was out rebounded 46-34.
“We got outrebounded by 12. They scored 64 points in the paint and we can’t have that,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “They scored too many points inside. We did a good job defending the 3.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.