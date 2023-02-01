 Skip to main content
College and High School Sports Roundup

AVC women’s tennis wins conference opener

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team opened Western State Conference with a 5-4 victory over shorthanded Ventura on Tuesday at AVC.

Freshmen Mary Williams and Ari Avina won a doubles match by default and Avina won a singles match by default, staking the Marauders to a 2-0 lead before stepping on the court.

