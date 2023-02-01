AVC women’s tennis wins conference opener

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team opened Western State Conference with a 5-4 victory over shorthanded Ventura on Tuesday at AVC.
Freshmen Mary Williams and Ari Avina won a doubles match by default and Avina won a singles match by default, staking the Marauders to a 2-0 lead before stepping on the court.
But it was freshman Julie Tejeda’s comeback victory that put AVC over the top to clinch the win. Tejeda lost her first set at No. 4 singles in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (5), but came back with a vengeance to win the final two sets, 6-1, 6-1.
“It’s always great to get a conference win,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “Very impressed with Julie, as freshman and her first time playing two out of three, to drop the first and come back to win the way she did. That ended up being the match that put us over the top and gave us the win.”
Tejeda also teamed up with sophomore Naia Smithley for an 8-4 victory in doubles.
Williams won her singles match, 6-1, 6-3, in the No. 5 spot. It was her first collegiate singles victory.
“She really took control of her match early and maintained it throughout, so that’s good to see,” Webb said.
Freshmen Nicole Padilla and Sydney Bush lost their doubles match 8-2 and their singles matches. Padilla fell 6-2, 6-1, while Bush won her first set, but dropped the match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Smithley also lost her singles set, 6-2, 6-4.
The Marauders continue conference play at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Santa Monica.
College Softball
AVC 7, East LA 0
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team won its home opener with a 7-0 shutout victory over East LA on Tuesday.
Analise Wagner earned the victory in the circle for the Marauders (3-2), allowing eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Emmy Sera got the final two outs after allowing two walks.
“Annalise pitched a good game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “The girls played well defensively and we got some key hits when we needed them.”
Savannah Cervantes led the Marauders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Alanna Hernandez finished 2-for-2 with a two-run double, Natasha Arroyo was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kylie Zinn went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and an RBI.
AVC plays at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday.
College Baseball
Taft 11, AVC 9
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team rode strong pitching and clutch hitting for six strong innings against Taft on Tuesday.
But the wheels started to fall off in the seventh inning and the Marauders lost 11-9.
AVC (0-3) led 6-1 heading into the top of the seventh and Taft took a 7-6 lead with a six-run frame.
The Marauders got the lead back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Taft came back with three in the eighth and one in the ninth.
AVC starting pitcher Josh Barendregt allowed one run on five hits, four walks and a hit batter, while striking out four in five innings.
Williams Bustos pitched a solid sixth inning, but got into trouble in the sixth. He allowed four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter in 1.1 innings.
Christopher Zuchowski followed by allowing two runs on three hits, while recording one out. Colin Cortez allowed three runs, one earned, on one hit, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out one in one inning.
Jake Glickman closed out the game, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 frames.
Josh Nuno went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and two runs scored for the Marauders, while Trey Thomas was 2-for-4, with an RBI triple and Keon Moseni finished 2-for-6.
AVC’s Jack Rodgers hit a double and drove in one run, Aidan Jbara also doubled and Mason Johnson, Jack Taylor, Joe Uribe and Hunter Logan picked up one RBI apiece.
The Marauders take on Chaffey today at AVC.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 2, Lancaster 1
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Lancaster 2-1 on Tuesday to stay in first place in the Golden League.
The win sets up a winner-take-all game between the Lobos and Quartz Hill as the teams have identical league records of 10-1-2.
“One more game to go for league, we are excited, Lancaster gave us a good fight today,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
The Lobos (12-1-3, 10-1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Ricardo Morales Navarro, assisted by Adrian Villafranco.
The Eagles (3-9-3, 3-7-3) tied the match in the 39th minute on a penalty kick.
Littlerock broke the tie just 10 minutes into the second half when Villafranco scored a goal of his own on an assist from Joaquin Garcia.
Freshman goalkeeper Nelson Flores recorded one save for the Lobos.
The regular season finale for the Golden League title will be played at Quartz Hill on Thursday.
“I know we are ready, we have been ready and we can’t wait to go and get it,” Meza said.
Lancaster finishes the season with a home game against Antelope Valley on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Littlerock 3, Lancaster 1
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls soccer team celebrated senior night with a 3-1 victory over Lancaster on Monday at Littlerock High School.
The team also celebrated securing its second playoff appearance in school history by clinching fourth place in the Golden League.
Senior Biloxy Mendez scored the first two goals for the Lobos (9-7-2, 7-4-2 GL), putting the team up 1-0 in the 13th minute with a volley goal off a throw-in from Mariyah Villa.
Mendez scored her second goal before halftime, this time assisted by Brianna Perez.
Perez also assisted on the third goal for Littlerock after a corner kick was headed in by junior Anabell Labra in the 46th minute.
Freshman goalkeeper America Ibarra made one save in goal for the Lobos in her first varsity start at goalkeeper.
Littlerock ends the regular season, today, at first-place Quartz Hill, while Lancaster (1-10-2) hosts Antelope Valley today.
Boys Soccer Scores
— Palmdale 4, Antelope Valley 1
— Quartz Hill 2, Knight 1
— Mammoth 2, California City 1
Girls Soccer Scores
— Mammoth 2, California City 0
— Bishop 5, Desert 0
— Santa Clarita Christian 6, Desert Christian 0
— St. Mary’s Academy 2, Vasquez 0
Boys Basketball Scores
— Palmdale 61, Antelope Valley 56
— Eastside 54, Highland 40
— Littlerock 68, Lancaster 31
— Lancaster Baptist 57, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 56
Girls Basketball Scores
— Desert 47, Bishop 38
— Trona 51, Mojave 15
— Trinity Classical Academy 65, Desert Christian 4
