 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College and High School Sports Roundup

AVC women’s tennis sweeps Mt. San Jacinto

  • 0
AVC women’s tennis player Nicole Padilla

BYRON DEVERS/AV College

AVC women’s tennis player Nicole Padilla competes in a match on Jan. 28. Padilla and the Marauders defeated Mt. San Jacinto 9-0 on Friday in a non-conference match. Padilla won both her doubles and singles matches.

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team defeated Mt. San Jacinto 9-0 in a non-conference match on Friday at AVC.

“We played much better today and it shows in the results,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “To win from top to bottom, including the non-scoring matches, demonstrates the improved focus.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.