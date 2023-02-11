AVC women’s tennis sweeps Mt. San Jacinto

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team defeated Mt. San Jacinto 9-0 in a non-conference match on Friday at AVC.
“We played much better today and it shows in the results,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “To win from top to bottom, including the non-scoring matches, demonstrates the improved focus.”
The doubles teams found success with different pairings as Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda posted an 8-1 victory at No. 2 and No. 3 Mary Williams and Katie Secaida won 8-4.
In singles, No. 1 Padilla fought back from a first-set loss to win the match in a third-set tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Tejeda also had to fight back in her match at No. 4 singles. After winning the first set 6-4, she trailed 3-0 in the second set. But she was able to rally to win six of the last seven games to finish the win, 6-4, 6-4.
Williams, at No. 5 singles, won her first set 6-3 and had a chance to close out the second set, leading 5-4, but her opponent was able to tie the match. Williams won the next two games for a 6-3, 7-5 victory.
“What most impressed me today, was we had some situations that could have gone the other way, but we fought our way out,” Webb said. “I was really impressed with Nicole’s ability to rebound from losing the first set to take early control of the second set and the tiebreak and get the win. Shows tremendous growth on her part.”
The other three singles victories weren’t that close.
Bush won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Smithley breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 and No. 6 Arianett Avina won 6-1, 6-0.
Avina and Emily Lopez also won a non-scoring doubles match, 8-3, while Lopez and Secaida also won non-scoring singles matches.
The Marauders improve to 4-2 overall and will next face LA Mission College, Tuesday, on the road.
Quartz Hill 3, La Habra 1
LA HABRA — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team scored three second-half goals to defeat La Habra 3-1 in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Friday.
La Habra (17-5-3) led 1-0 at halftime after scoring in the 17th minute.
The Royals (17-0-1) wasted little time getting the tying goal, scoring four minutes into the second half. They scored four minutes later to take a 2-1 lead, and added a third goal near the end of the second half.
Quartz Hill plays at No. 1-ranked Bishop Amat at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Bishop Amat (22-3-3) defeated Chino Hills 3-1 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.