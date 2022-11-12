 Skip to main content
Women’s College Soccer | WSC: AVC 2, Citrus 0

AVC women’s soccer wins undefeated conference title

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team completed an undefeated season in the Western State South Conference on Friday night.

The Marauders defeated visiting Citrus College 2-0 at Antelope Valley College to win the second conference title in program history.

