AVC women’s soccer wins undefeated conference title

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team completed an undefeated season in the Western State South Conference on Friday night.
The Marauders defeated visiting Citrus College 2-0 at Antelope Valley College to win the second conference title in program history.
AVC finishes the regular season with an 11-0-3 record in conference and 14-3-4 overall.
AVC won its first conference title, the Western State East, in 2018, finishing 6-1-1 in conference play.
“I was very proud of them,” AVC coach Charles Gordon Jr. said. “They’re a dynamic group of girls. They have a magical season, going undefeated.
“Learned a lot of lessons during preseason and were able to capitalize on them during conference.”
The playoff brackets will be released on Monday.
“It feels good,” AVC freshman Isabell Cerda said. “Thank you to our head coach. He’s honestly the biggest part of the team. The administration has been helpful a lot. Also our team, we’ve been working hard, throughout the conference.
“Undefeated means a lot to us. Helping out the team, personally, with the goal in the first half, brought the team together towards the end. This win really matters to us.”
Cerda gave the Marauders a 1-0 halftime lead, scoring in the 33rd minute.
Cerda, a Highland High grad, converted a shot from 10-yards out to the right of a diving Citrus goalie.
“The opportunities we have, we have to take advantage of them,” Cerda said. “That helped a lot.”
AVC freshman Kaylin Gonzalez added a goal in the 88th minute on a header on an assist from sophomore Kelsey Brustuen, who weaved a cross through traffic in front of the goal.
“It feels really good,” AVC freshman goalie Katie Crees said. “I just want to thank my teammates, obviously, my whole team, my coach, everybody whose been there along the way with us, parents, fans. Obviously our competition was really good.
“I thought we played really well together. We really connected. I thought the other team did great as well. Of course thanks to our coach. He really helped us a long the way and guided us. Overall, I think it was a really good game and I thought we came out on top well.”
Crees had six saves in the shutout.
Crees made a diving save to her right on a shot in the 57th minute.
“I think working together really helped us,” Crees said. “Being able to work really well with other … just teamwork really helped us get that shutout.”
Cerda had a shot saved by Citrus freshman goalie Maddy Moris in the 21 minute and another shot saved from 20 yards in the 71st minute.
The Marauder had another shot deflected by a Citrus defender off an AVC corner kick in the 35th minute.
AVC freshman Paola Figueroa had a chip shot go high in the 11th minute.
AVC sophomore Cassi James had a shot sail high on a free kick from 30 yards in the 45th minute, just before time expired in the first half.
The temperature was 45 degrees in the first half, but continued to drop as the game wore on.
AVC won at Citrus 1-0 on Oct. 18 and tied with second-place Canyons 2-2 on Tuesday.
AVC finished in second place in conference last season with a 8-2-2 and 15-5-2 record, behind conference champion Canyons.
The Marauders honored their eight sophomores after the victory, as well as freshman Paola Figuera, who will be transferring to Oregon State, along with sophomore teammate Cassi James.
MEN’S SOCCER
Bakersfield 3, AVC 2
BAKERSFIELD — The Bakersfield men’s soccer team clinched the Western State South Conference title with a 3-2 win over Antelope Valley College on Friday afternoon at Bakersfield College.
It was the first loss in conference play for the Marauders (8-4-6, 5-1-2) in the regular-season finale for both teams. Bakersfield improves to 8-6-6 overall and 5-0-3 in conference.
“They look very strong,” Gordon Jr. said of the playoff prospects for the AVC men. “They take the top 24 teams this year. It looks very strong for us. They had an amazing conference year as well.
Again capitalized on a very, very difficult preseason.”
The two teams tied 3-3 on Oct. 25 at AVC. The Marauders had a seven-match unbeaten streak entering the finale.
AVC finished second in conference last season (11-4-5, 4-1-3) behind Bakersfield.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime before Bakersfield outscored AVC 2-1 in the second half on Friday.
Chris Romero scored unassisted in the first half for the Marauders to tie the match in the 44th minute.
Bakersfield scored two unanswered goals in the second half, in the 55th and 79th minute to take a 3-1 lead.
Casey Ramirez scored on an assist from Sergio Garcia in the 82nd minute for AVC.
AVC goalie Bryan Rios Martinez made four saves for the Marauders, splitting time in the net with Daniel Pantaleon, who had two saves.
AVC outshot Bakersfield 17-14 and 13-9 in the second half.
Anthony Miron had two goals on five shots for Bakersfield.
