AVC women’s soccer defeats Fullerton, 3-1

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team dominated the second half of its playoff opener against Fullerton on Wednesday night.
The Marauders’ defense held Fullerton scoreless in the second half, while AVC sophomore Cassi James converted two penalty kicks, breaking a tie at halftime and giving AVC a 3-1 win over Fullerton in a CCCAA Southern California Regional First-Round match at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (15-3-4) play a second-round match at No. 6 seed Cypress (13-2-4) on Saturday. Cypress had a first-round bye.
“I was extremely proud of them. They did a great job,” AVC coach Charles Gordon Jr. said. “The energy was good, very high tempo. They were able to possess when we wanted to possess. They were able to stretch the field when we wanted to stretch the field.
“I think we only gave up one real strong opportunity on goal, which is a credit to our midfield and our defense, being that Fullerton is such a good team.”
James converted the first penalty kick in the first minute of the second half, after AVC sophomore Emily Serrano was fouled in the box.
James froze the Fullerton goalie and drilled the PK into the right side of the net, giving the Marauders a 2-1 lead.
“It means the world,” James said of the playoff win. “It means hard work and we still have to continue on.
“I love it. I love the playoff win. It’s sudden death. In it to win it. You have to go big or go home. That’s what it means to me. Just working your hardest.”
James took her second penalty kick in the 79th minute, after AVC freshman Megan Salvesvold was pulled down by her jersey in the box by a Fullerton defender.
Several Fullerton players argued the call.
James easily converted the penalty kick into the top-right corner.
“I’m extremely proud of Cassi,” Gordon said. “Her performance has been absolutely stellar all year long and that’s one of the reasons she has committed to a scholarship to play for Oregon State.”
James said she always uses the same approach to penalty kicks.
“I pick one side and I slide it home,” James said. “I can’t say what side. I pick a side and slide it home, because that is what I was taught. Placement over power. Stay composed. Walk up to the line. Don’t sprint. Walk up. Just be calm and believe in yourself.”
Fullerton (9-7-5) scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute on a goal from sophomore Auburn Burnett from 10 yards out on an assist from sophomore Ashley Bautista.
Burnett had all three shots on goal for the Hornets.
“When you fall behind, I just feel like our teammates can never put our heads down, because there’s always time to come back,” James said. “You just need to keep your head up and don’t get too frustrated at each other and just keep working towards the goal. Keep working towards the goal and we did. We got it back in the same half.
“When you come down, you just can’t be negative. You still have to keep your composure and keep working.”
AVC answered 11 minutes later in the first half, when James scored from 18 yards in the 36th minute on an assist from AVC freshman Kaylin Gonzalez.
“I think we played very well,” James said. “We played together and that’s the key, together. Working hard and working together.
“It means that things are possible in your life and it’s never going to stop. You always have to keep going. You always have to keep your head up and keep a good shoulder on yourself. It’s just super fun. It’s a game. I just love the game. Just playing my hardest and giving it my all and never quitting on myself. That’s what got me the opportunity, I think. Always putting in hard work, always.”
AVC outshot Fullerton 20-6.
AVC freshman goalie Katie Crees made two saves for the Marauders, while Fullerton sophomore Ashlyn Trujillo made 11 saves for the Hornets.
The Marauders had a few close opportunities in the first half.
James had a free kick from 28 yards go just wide right in the sixth minute.
The Marauders thought they had a penalty kick in the 12th minute when freshman Isabell Cerda was pushed down by a Fullerton defender in the box on a breakaway, but the official made no call.
AVC freshman Paola Figueroa, who is also transferring to Oregon State, had a shot from 35 yards saved on a free kick in the 19th minute.
The Marauders were unable to capitalize on a corner kick by Salvesvold in the 30th minute, as Fullerton was able to clear the ball after it was loose in front of the net.
Crees blocked a Fullerton shot in the 31st minute, charging a shot attempt from 10 yards.
Crees saved a shot on a header in the 32nd minute.
The Marauders were unable to capitalize on Figueroa’s free kick attempt from 25 yards in the 34th minute. The shot was deflected in front of the net, but then cleared by Fullerton.
Gonzalez had a shot go off the crossbar from 20 yards in the 43rd minute.
The Marauders qualified for the playoffs after winning their second conference title, going undefeated in the Western State South Conference.
AVC won a first-round playoff match in 2018, when the Marauders won their first conference title, beating Canyons 2-1.
Men’s Soccer
Irvine Valley 3, AVC 1
IRVINE — The Antelope Valley College men’s soccer team lost to Irvine Valley 3-1 in a CCCAA Southern California Regional First-Round match on Wednesday.
The Marauders finish the season with an 8-5-6 record and finished second in the Western State South Conference with a 5-1-2 record.
Irvine Valley (11-6-5) had a 2-0 lead at halftime and a 3-0 lead with a goal in the 67th minute.
Chris Romero scored the lone goal for AVC in the 90th minute, on an assist by Christian Gomez.
The Marauders were outshot 12-8 in the game.
Bryan Rios Martinez made four saves in goal for AVC, while Daniel Pantaleon made three saves.
Irvine Valley, the fifth-place team from the Orange Empire Conference, will play at No. 4 seed El Camino (16-2-2) in the second round on Saturday.
