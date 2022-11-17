 Skip to main content
Women’s Soccer | CCCAA SoCal Regionals | AVC 3, Fullerton 1

AVC women’s soccer defeats Fullerton, 3-1

James’ hat trick leads Marauders to playoff victory

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team dominated the second half of its playoff opener against Fullerton on Wednesday night.

The Marauders’ defense held Fullerton scoreless in the second half, while AVC sophomore Cassi James converted two penalty kicks, breaking a tie at halftime and giving AVC a 3-1 win over Fullerton in a CCCAA Southern California Regional First-Round match at Antelope Valley College.

