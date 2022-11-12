PALMDALE — A year after reaching the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships as a team and boasting the state champion in Arlene Salvador, the Antelope Valley College women’s golf team has another individual in the running with sophomore Madison Schafer.
“It’s amazing, honestly,” Schafer said about making it to state. “I’m so happy to see all of my work, like all of my hours, all my practice, it’s nice to see it all come into fruition.”
Schafer qualified for the tournament after battling through rain and mud on the second day of the Southern California Regionals Women’s Golf Finals on Monday at El Prado Golf Club in Chino. Schafer was actually four strokes better in the inclement weather, shooting an 81 compared to Sunday’s 85 for a 166 total. She was one of nine individuals not on a qualifying team to qualify for state.
“Aside from the obvious — the rain and the mud and everything — it was just about keeping my head on straight and making sure I stick to the game plan and I just keep playing and I don’t let up and I don’t let it go and I just keep grinding,” Schafer said. “And I don’t lose my game.”
She said she was on a mission on Monday.
“The mission was to hopefully get to state, which I did, and to make everyone proud, which I know I’m doing,” Schafer said. “That’s all I could ask for, honestly. I have so many people who I feel look up to me and always try to support me and it’s really nice when I can do something that kind of proves to them that I did it, I can do it.”
AVC women’s golf coach Patrick Londono was incredibly proud of Schafer, saying she never once complained about the cold or conditions of the course.
“Her round on Monday was tremendous,” Londono said. “The conditions were very challenging. I talked to the team on Sunday night, telling them that Round 2 of Regionals would take everything they’ve ever learned in the past and it would be an application. … Madi put everything that she’s ever worked towards out there and executed and played her best golf when she needed it the most.
“She was on a mission and that’s a round that I’ll remember for as long as I coach or as long as I’m thinking clearly.”
Schafer said, because of the weather, all of the golfers got to use carts, which isn’t normally allowed.
“It adds to the experience, I think, because you don’t get to play in a tournament like that with carts in college,” she said. “So, I had fun.”
Schafer said she was proud of her round, but she knows she has more in her.
“What’s more exciting is I know I could always play a lot better,” she said.
In the Western State Conference Finals on Oct. 26 at Buenaventura Golf Course, the Marauders finished fifth as a team. Schafer finished tied for fifth with an 80 in the individual standings, while teammate Ayanna Langdale tied for 20th with a 93.
Schafer said she has felt an improvement in her mental game from the beginning of the season until now.
“I would say where my most improvement comes is with my mindset and how I approach the game, not so much how I actually play the game,” she said. “It’s all about keeping your head up and battling through adversity, really. Especially when you don’t get the shots you’re envisioning in your head, but it’s the fact that you’re not letting that mess up your next shots, which is the most important thing that I’ve been working on this season.”
Londono has enjoyed watching Schafer grow from last season to now.
“She has improved tremendously,” he said. “Fundamentally, she’s a better swinger of the club than she was last year. Mentally, she’s much stronger and responds more positively to adversity. She’s improved in every facet of the game.”
Schafer is looking forward to the new challenge of a new course. Last year’s state tournament was played at Cypress Ridge, but this year’s tournament is at Morro Bay Golf Course.
“I’m really excited because I’ve never played there,” Schafer said. “I’ve always heard good stories and that’s a really nice course, so I’m really excited. I’ve heard its on the side of a mountain, but also where the water is, like the ocean, so I know it’s going to be beautiful.”
She and Londono are leaving early today to get a practice round in before the start of the tournament on Sunday.
“I’m excited,” Schafer said. “It’s like everything that I’ve worked for is finally coming into play. All of my goals, this was definitely a goal, especially because Arlene and I, we helped the team going to state (last year). Now, it’s just holding on as an individual, just trying to make sure I can live to see another day kind of thing.”
Schafer said she couldn’t have gotten this far without the support of several people, including Londono and AVC Athletic Director Tom Gang.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has personally helped me and my team, so coach Patrick Londono and then Tom Gang from the school,” she said. “I mean, I really couldn’t have done any of this without them. Having their support when they go above and beyond, it means the most. Because I know that a lot of other girls are not getting the same type of help that me and my team have gotten from these people.
“I can’t stress how thankful I am to have them and their support and their help, everything.”
