Madison Schafer

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

Antelope Valley College women’s golfer Madison Schafer (left) poses with her coach, Patrick Londono, on Friday at Antelope Valley Country Club. Schafer qualified as an individual to participate in the  California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships, which kicks off on Sunday and ends Monday in Morro Bay.

PALMDALE — A year after reaching the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships as a team and boasting the state champion in Arlene Salvador, the Antelope Valley College women’s golf team has another individual in the running with sophomore Madison Schafer.

“It’s amazing, honestly,” Schafer said about making it to state. “I’m so happy to see all of my work, like all of my hours, all my practice, it’s nice to see it all come into fruition.”

