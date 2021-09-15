The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team won its third straight competition with a victory over Western State Conference opponents at the Alisal River Golf Course in Solvang on Monday.
The Marauders shot 369 as a team to take first place. College of the Canyons took second with a 378, Bakersfield took third with a 408, and Citrus came in fourth with a score of 429.
The 5,700-yard course, which hosted regional play three years ago, proved challenging with 15 mph winds.
Four-time Golden League individual champion Arlene Salvador took first place with a 7-over 79.
“Arlene battled today without her best stuff and showed a lot of character to still finish first as an individual,” AVC coach Patrick Londono said in an AVC press release.
Madison Schafer followed with an 85 to finish fourth as an individual.
“Madison did a great job battling through adversity on a challenging golf course today,” Londono said.
AVC’s Vashti Rachal contributed a 101 and Adrianna Rosales scored a 104. Ayanna Langdale and Jasmin Carrillo make great progress as well.
““This team is playing for one another, which is all you can ask for as a coach,” Londono said. “We have a lot of work and improvement ahead, but I’m proud of where we are at this point.”
The Marauders are now 15-0 on the season for their best start in school history.
They next play at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in San Luis Obispo on Monday.
High School Sports
Girls Volleyball
Eastside 3, Littlerock 0
LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team improved to 3-2 in Golden League play with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 sweep of Littlerock on Tuesday.
The Lions (3-3, 3-2) play at Highland on Thursday.
The Lobos, who dropped to 1-4 on the league season, will play host to Lancaster on Thursday.
Knight 3, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Knight girls volleyball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-9, 25-7, 25-9 in a Golden League match on Tuesday.
The Hawks (6-5, 5-0 GL) will play host to fellow undefeated Quartz Hill on Thursday.
Antelope Valley (1-11, 0-5) plays host to Palmdale on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Lancaster 18, Littlerock 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team opened Golden League play with an 18-0 victory over shorthanded Littlerock at Antelope Valley College on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lobos (0-1 GL) fielded just one singles player and had to forfeit six singles sets.
Lancaster’s singles players Katie Secaida, Genesis Vasquez and Stephanie Lara each won a 6-0 set.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kaelin Vasquez and Emily Lopez won all three of their sets at 6-0 for the Eagles (1-0 GL), while Lucia Perez and Precious Olowosagba swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and the No. 3 team of Arianett Avina and Lucy Chaney also picked up a 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 sweep.
Lancaster hosts Knight on Thursday, while Littlerock plays at Palmdale.
Quartz Hill 14, Knight 4
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team opened its quest for another Golden League title with a 14-4 victory over Knight at Palmdale High School on Tuesday.
The Royals’ doubles teams swept all nine matches against the Hawks.
Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling, who won the Hesperia Tournament doubles title on Saturday, swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Kelsey Moholt and Emilie Heckenliable won three sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-0.
Quartz Hill’s No. 3 doubles team of Kati Lindsay and Jocelyn Ortega breezed through two 6-0 victories and fought hard for the sweep with a 7-6 win over Knight’s Faith Colon and Kiley Glenn.
Kate McPherson recorded two wins, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles for the Royals, while No. 2 singles player Chela Nilo also won two sets, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 3 Lericzel Brillantes won a 6-1 set.
Knight singles player Marie Llosa swept all three of her sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0, while Kaylee Rocha won a 6-3 set.
The Royals play host to Eastside on Thursday, while the Hawks play Lancaster at AVC.
