AVC women’s golf continues hot streak

The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team continued its dominance in the Western State Conference with another victory at San Dimas Country Club on Monday.
The Marauders (20-0) won with a team score of 384, 10 strokes ahead of College of the Canyons (394). Citrus was third (416), followed by Bakersfield in fourth (427), Santa Barbara in fifth and Moorpark in sixth.
Arlene Salvador, the conference individual leader, again had the best score on Monday, shooting an 81, while teammate Madison Schafer shot 85 and finished fourth overall.
The Marauders will host the next Western State Conference match at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday.
Girls Tennis
Lancaster 14, Palmdale 4
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team used strong doubles to defeat Palmdale 14-4 at Antelope Valley College on Tuesday.
The Eagles swept all nine doubles sets as the No. 1 team of Ari Avina and Kaelin Vasquez won 6-0, 6-3, 6-1.
The No. 2 duo of Emily Lopez and Katie Secaida won 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 and the No. 3 team of Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
Lancaster’s Precious Olowosagba won two sets, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 2 singles, while Lucy Chaney also recorded two wins, 6-2, 6-3, and No. 1 Genesis Vasquez won a 6-0 set.
Palmdale’s Sarahi Castro won all three of her sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 Genesis Parras won a tiebreaker 7-6.
Lancaster plays Eastside at AVC on Thursday, while Palmdale plays Quartz Hill at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
Girls Volleyball
California City 3, Boron 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team earned its second win of the season with a 25-11, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18 High Desert League victory over visiting Boron on Tuesday.
“It’s been a slow process, but I’ve been encouraged with how they’re progressing,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said of his young team.
Marai Guinyard served up seven aces for the Ravens (2-10, 2-4 HDL) and added 12 digs, while Sesilia Foster contributed five kills and Jasmine Haggins added 11 assists and three aces.
California City will play host to High Desert League-leading Rosamond (3-0) on Thursday.
