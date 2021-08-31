LANCASTER — Cassi James scored two goals as Antelope Valley College Women’s Soccer beat the Victor Valley Rams 3-0 in their first game of the season last Friday.
After months of training and uncertainty amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the much anticipated season started well for the Marauders. AVC jumped out to an early lead when James scored off an assist from Kelsey Brustuen in the opening minutes.
Bianca Carrillo added an unassisted goal in the 26th minute. She totaled six attempts on the day.
James came back to score her second goal of the game at the 66:05 mark. James finished with four total attempts. Both James and Carrillo had three shots on goal. Brenda Murillo (3, 1 on goal), Kelsey Brustuen (3, 1 on goal), Alexsandra Castellanos (1), Lourdes Teodores, (1), Quehtzali Ayala (1), and Anaya Respeto (1 on goal) each had attempts.
The Marauders dominated the action by keeping a majority of the play on the Rams’ half of the field. They totaled 10 shots on goal and 21 attempts overall, while their defense prevented Victor Valley from advancing.
AVC will travel to battle Chaffey College today before returning home to face LA Pierce on Friday.
Men’s Soccer
AVC 0, Victor Valley 0
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College Men’s Soccer opened the season up at home with a 0-0 tie against the Victor Valley Rams last Friday.
AVC recorded 12 shots on goal (19 total) but couldn’t find the net. Bryan Lima and Chris Romero lead the way with three shots each, while Christian Gomez, Victor Jimenez, and David Rodriguez Tafoya had two attempts apiece.
Defensively, the Marauders held strong, limiting the Rams to just four total attempts. Goalie Bryan Rios Martinez recorded one save.
AVC will face Chaffey on the road today and return home on Friday to battle LA Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.