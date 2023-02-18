AVC women fall to Glendale in finale

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team had an opportunity to potentially bid for a playoff berth.
The Marauders needed their best victory of the season against 19th-ranked Glendale to solidify their case.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and AVC lost two things on Friday night.
The Marauders lost an opportunity to advance to the postseason and they also lost the game as the Vaqueros built a big lead and held on for an 81-64 victory, on “Sophomore Night” at Marauder Gymnasium.
“It’s really about us having the ability to make adjustments,” AVC head coach Barry Green said. “We blew some leads this season in games that we should have won. We didn’t have the leadership or closer to finish games. But we played much better in the second half.”
The Vaqueros built a 55-28 lead at halftime, a lead that the Marauders couldn’t overcome. Glendale shot 77 percent in the second quarter, where it outscored the Marauders, 25-9. The Vaqueros shot a blistering 70 percent for the first half.
“Any team that shoots 70 percent in the first half, you will be in a deep hole,” Green said. “In the second half, we played with more of a sense of urgency, but we’re not a come from behind team.”
AVC (13-15, 8-6) was led by sophomore Kristen Lopez, who finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She added three 3-pointers.
A’Lawra Miller finished with 13 points and three 3-pointers as well. Miracle Jackson and Courtney Hart each added 10 points and Hart finished with the double-double with 10 rebounds.
“This is very disappointing for us,” Lopez said. “I really wanted to make it to the playoffs and make a statement. In the first half, we weren’t aggressive on defense. We got into foul trouble early. We were kind of nervous and we played kind of scared. We weren’t taking our time being efficient.”
The Marauders showed signs of life in the second half following a 3-point play by Bailey Cassell. AVC, however, still trailed 63-39 at that point.
“We didn’t have enough energy,” Miller said. “If we came out and played the way we played in the second half we would’ve pulled through. We left it all on the court in the second half. I thought we were there. I’m going to miss a lot about AVC like coming to practice every day. I’ll miss being around my teammates.”
Miller hit a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter to cut Glendale’s lead to 75-52 and 78-60, but the Vaqueros kept the Marauders at arm’s distance.
“This was supposed to be our statement game,” Lopez said. “I’ll remember all our hard work that we put in here. I’ll miss it.”
Cassell finished her AVC career with nine points and four assists.
