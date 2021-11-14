LANCASTER — The worst thing that could have happened to the Moorpark College football team was actually a positive play for the Raiders.
On Antelope Valley College’s second possession, running back Amir Bankhead fumbled giving Moorpark excellent field position. However, the Marauders defense held the Raiders scoreless following a missed chip shot field goal.
On AVC’s next possession, Bankhead sat out the series, with teammates consoling him, seeming to motivate the freshman.
“That fumble made me hungry,” Bankhead said. “I just had to forget about it.”
When Bankhead returned, he took out his emotions on the Moorpark defense. Bankhead rushed for a career-high 184 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns to help lead the Marauders to their first conference title since 2008 with an easy 47-11 victory over the Raiders, Saturday afternoon at Antelope Valley College.
“I think we have gotten better each week of the season,” AVC head coach Perry Jehlicka said. “Minus a couple of snafus, I thought we played well on all three phases of the game. Defensively, I thought they played with their hair on fire and our offense is really growing.”
The Marauders (8-2, 5-0) have won seven consecutive games since their last loss to Mt. San Jacinto, 23-13, on Sept. 18. Ironically, AVC could play the Eagles (7-2) in its bowl game on Nov. 27.
During the Marauders winning streak, they have outscored their opponents 273-101.
“As a team we played great. Offensively and defensively, we did our thing. We came out and dominated, and played Marauder football,” said Bankhead. “I thought we could have put up more, but the offense did what it had to do and the defense showed out.”
AVC got things rolling in the first quarter following a 59-yard run by quarterback Caden Hinton all the way to the Raiders’ 21-yard line. On the next play, Michael Clark scooted his way 17 yards down to the 4. Jackson Marshall capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run giving the Marauders a 7-0 lead.
AVC forced Moorpark (3-6, 2-2) into one of its five turnovers following an interception by Dazhon Sanders, who returned it to the Moorpark 43-yard line. On the next play Bankhead took the handoff and scored his first touchdown up the AVC sideline for a 13-2 lead.
Later in the second quarter the Marauders’ offensive line did its best biblical impersonation and they created a hole up the middle like Moses did when he parted the Red Sea and Bankhead was the recipient of its generosity. Bankhead burst up the middle, untouched and scored from 47 yards out giving AVC a 20-2 lead.
“Anytime you can win a conference championship, it’s big time. They don’t come around that often, so this is special,” said Hinton, who had a 14-yard touchdown run of his own in the third quarter. “To hang a banner in your hometown is great. Right now, we’re clicking as a whole team and I think we’re meshing well together. We’re all working together; not one group is dominating.”
Bankhead capped off his hat-trick night later in the second quarter. Leading 20-8, with less than two minutes remaining before halftime, Bankhead scored again, this time from 56 yards out to extend the lead to 26-8.
“Physically, I thought we beat them up pretty good. I enjoyed seeing how physical we were,” Jehlicka said. “This was one of our most complete games of the season, and we can still play better.”
Jalynn Harvey capped off AVC’s dominance on defense after he intercepted a pass by Trae Johnson and returned it 65 yards to put an exclamation mark on the game and give the Marauders a 40-8 lead. AVC’s defense picked off Johnson four times on the afternoon.
