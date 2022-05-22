High school baseball players from 13 teams from the Antelope Valley will participate in the Larry Lake Senior High School All-Star Game today at Antelope Valley College, starting at 3 p.m.
A total of 42 players have been invited to play in the showcase that was started in 1975 by Larry Lake, who was the coach at AVC.
Eight players will be honored with the Spann Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for having a 4.0 GPA or higher.
The award is named after Dick Spann, who was the Lancaster West Rotary president when the Rotary Club became a sponsor of the all-star game in 1979.
The players who are set to receive the academic achievement award are Lancaster’s Brayden Fischenich (4.62 GPA), Littlerock’s Andrew Cervantes (4.6), Paraclete’s Nomar Vasquez (4.2), Quartz Hill’s Luke Frozina (4.0) and Chase Mac (4.0) and Rosamond’s Sebastian Mercado (4.5), Richard Rivas (4.4) and Aidan Rakisits (4.3).
The game will feature the Gold Team against the Blue Team.
The Blue Team, coached by Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh, Quartz Hill assistant Manny Mobley and Lancaster coach David Fischenich, features players from seven schools: Boron, Desert Christian, Eastside, Kern Valley, Lancaster, Quartz Hill and Vasquez.
The three Boron players may not be able to participate because Boron is the lone baseball team still in the playoffs. Boron will play at Sierra in a CIF-Central Section Division VI semifinal game on Tuesday.
The Gold Team, coach by Highland coach Chris Paxton and Rosamond coach Charlie Wallis, features players from six local schools: Highland, Knight, Littlerock, Palmdale, Paraclete and Rosamond.
Spectators are requested to make a $5 donation at the game and a concession stand will be available.
