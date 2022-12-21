AVC wears down Rio Hondo

LANCASTER — Rio Hondo College led the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team by two points at halftime.
The Roadrunners hit a 3-pointer to open the second half giving them a five-point lead. That would prove to be the only 3-pointer Rio Hondo hit the rest of the game as it missed its final nine.
The Marauders took full advantage.
AVC was completely dominant in the second half and cruised to an easy 78-64 victory, outscoring the Roadrunners, 44-28, in the final 20 minutes, Tuesday evening at Marauder Gymnasium.
“I thought our effort was solid,” AVC head coach John Taylor said. “Them shooting only 1-for-10 from three in the second half was a big job for us. I thought how we played in the second half was more like we should have in the first. I think our depth hurt them.”
AVC’s Evan Scott-Alexander led all scorers with 17 points. He added four assists and four steals. Gerrod Franklin had a double-double for the Marauders (5-6), finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Montiano was a stat stuffer as he finished with eight points, seven assists and four rebounds.
The Marauders’ bench outscored Rio Hondo’s (4-10), 25-9. Kaelin Smith led the bench with 13 points and nearly added another double-double, finishing with nine rebounds.
“We started playing more physical (in the second half),” Smith said. “We got into them more. In the second half, we focused on getting downhill more and getting easy buckets. This was a great win for us because it ended our (three-game) losing streak.
“In the second half, I was pleased with our defense. We didn’t want them shooting 3s because they shoot them at a high percentage. We wanted to make them decision-makers, instead of spot up shooters.”
The Roadrunners extended their lead to 45-38, five minutes into the second half. The momentum was short-lived as AVC went on a 7-0 run to match the score at 45.
The Marauders took over the game at that point.
Smith had a thunderous dunk at 9:55 as AVC began to create separation.
On the next play, Scott-Alexander picked the pocket of Rio Hondo’s Max Morelli. Scott-Alexander drove to the basket and with Smith trailing, Scott-Alexander lobbed the ball to Smith, who threw it down with authority and gave the Marauders a 55-49 lead.
“I thought we executed at halftime and the scouting report,” Franklin said. “One of our key goals was to run them off the 3-point line. I think we accomplished what we set out to do.
“This is a good win, heading into the break. We have to maintain our energy. Right now, we have a good feeling in our hearts. We should all have the confidence of winning, but we know there is a challenge on the other side.
Joshua Assiff scored the old-fashioned 3-point play with 5:45 remaining to extend AVC’s lead to 61-53. Later, Franklin hit a 3-pointer in the corner as the Marauders maintained a 64-57 lead.
Rio Hondo came in averaging nearly nine 3-point makes per game. AVC, however, held it to 4-of-20 on the night, while the Marauders connected on 7-of-21.
“Our bench was huge for us. You always have to be ready to play,” Taylor said. “We’re a more athletic team and we needed to use that in the second half.”
The one Achilles heel that AVC has been suffering is its free-throw shooting.
Over the past four games, the Marauders have shot a dismal 31-for-66 from the free-throw line.
The Marauders jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Scott-Alexander scored the first five points of the game. The Roadrunners kept chipping away and eventually tied the game. The lead changed hands several times with Rio Hondo holding a slight 36-34 lead at halftime.
