LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team recorded its first victory of the season, defeating College of the Sequoias 5-4 at home on Saturday.
“I’m so happy for all of them that we were able to put it together and get a win,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
The Marauders (1-5) have been showing great improvement each time they hit the court and knew a win was close.
They avenged a 5-4 loss to Sequoias last week and many of the scores improved from one week to the next.
One of the big differences this week was Marbella Rubio picking up a big 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles after losing to the same opponent last week, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. It was her first win in over a year.
Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano won their doubles match 8-2 and Henderson went on to win her singles match 6-0, 6-1.
“Kristi continues to be very consistent,” Webb said, adding she hasn’t felt the best the last few matches, but she hasn’t let it get to her.
Gabriela Garcia and Jessica Huynh won their doubles match by default and Huynh also won her singles match by default.
Webb also saw improvement from Rubio and doubles partner Juliana Martinez, who were playing together for just the third time this season. They had match point, but ended up losing their set 9-7.
Garcia lost her singles match 6-1, 6-1, while Martinez put up a good fight at No. 5, but lost 2-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Anguiano also improved her singles scores from last week, falling 6-4, 6-4, after losing 6-0, 6-0 last Saturday.
“Frida was playing 5 and 6 singles for us last year and she’s at 2 this year,” Webb said. “The amount of progress she’s shown is just amazing. Really pleased with her improvement.
The Marauders travel to Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Women’s Softball
AVC 11, Bakersfield 6
AVC 14, Bakersfield 6
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team swept a doubleheader against Bakersfield on Saturday, 11-6, 14-6 at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in conference after losing a doubleheader at Bakersfield on Thursday.
“I am very proud of the girls for bouncing back from two tough losses at Bakersfield on Thursday,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
In the 14-6 victory, Hailey Johnson led the Marauders with three RBIs, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and Mycaela Chavez was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs.
Amy Manzo and Trinity Holman both finished with two hits apiece. Manzo had one RBI and one run and Holman scored three runs and drove in a pair.
In the 11-6 win, Johnson and Maritza Arroyo both drove in three runs each. Johnson was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Arroyo was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Ariel Nieto, Nayely Delgado and Chavez all had three hits each. Nieto drove in two runs and scored another, Delgado had two RBIs and Chavez scored a pair of runs and drove in another.
Boys Baseball
Quartz Hill 12,
Highland 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Highland 12-0 in a Golden League Tournament game at Quartz Hill High on Saturday.
Colin Stout made his first varsity start on the mound for Quartz Hill (12-2, 5-1) and threw a complete-game shutout. Stout gave up two hits, two walks and struck out four.
The Royals jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Cade McPherson with two outs.
Quartz Hill leadoff batter Logan Reddemann went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Dominick Lee finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Troy Lewis and Shea Lewis both had one hit for Highland.
Quartz Hill was scheduled to play two games against Antelope Valley next week, but the games are canceled after the Antelopes canceled their season.
Baseball
Paraclete 3,
Sierra Canyon 2
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team moved back into a tie for first place with a seventh-inning rally against Sierra Canyon in a 3-2 victory on Friday at Paraclete High School.
The Spirits (10-4, 5-1 in the Gold Coast League) trailed 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cameron Estes started the rally by reaching on an error, pinch hitter Nathan Corugedo followed with a walk on a 3-2 count and both runners advanced on a passed ball, to put runners on second and third.
Jacoby Madise won the game with a two-run single up the middle on a 3-1 count to give the Spirits a walk-off win.
Bryan Peck got the win on the mound for Paraclete, giving up two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out eight batters.
Paraclete will play at Campbell Hall on Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. game.
Girls Basketball
Knight 48,
Palmdale 43
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team withstood a rally by Palmdale in a 48-43 Golden League win on Friday at Palmdale High School.
Knight outscored Palmdale 14-5 in the first quarter, but was outscored by the Falcons 15-8 in the fourth.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, freshman Amia Tate had nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals and junior Oluwatoyin Sunday added six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
Boys Basketball
Highland 74,
Littlerock 37
PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team started the second half of the season with a 74-37 Golden League win over Littlerock on Friday at Highland High School.
Highland’s Marlon Young was one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and one block, while teammate Isaiah Straight had 16 points and led the defensive effort with seven steals. Ramar Whitmore finished with 17 points and four assists.
Highland coach Chris Cole said he is proud of the players and their determination to bounce back in the second half of the season and show improvements in each game.
