WALNUT — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Mount San Antonio College 6-1 on Tuesday.
Both teams had just five players and agreed to play two doubles sets and five singles matches.
Juliana Martinez picked up the lone win for the Marauders with a comeback, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory at No. 6 singles.
Martinez fought back from a 3-0 deficit in the first set and was down 5-3 in the second before pulling out the win in a tiebreaker.
“We’re definitely really pleased that Juliana was able to get a win, especially after a tough loss on Saturday,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano lost 8-3 in doubles, while Gabriela Garcia and Martinez fell 8-1.
Henderson lost her singles match 6-2, 6-1, while Anguiano lost 6-0, 6-3, Garcia fell 6-0, 6-2 and Marbella Rubio lost 6-1, 6-1.
The Marauders travel to Ventura on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Quartz Hill girls tennis team will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness match with Palmdale on Thursday in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School with a 3:15 p.m. start time.
The players dress in pink and are rewarded with pink snacks after the match.
The team captains share information on breast cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.