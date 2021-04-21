LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team fell to Ventura 9-0 in their first match in more than a year because of COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.
The Marauders (0-1) were down one player, who had a family emergency, and had to forfeit their No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles matches.
“As a program, we appreciate the forward thinking of our administration,” said AVC coach Justin Webb, adding it’s because of the administration that sports were able to resume at the college.
Despite the loss, the Marauders were just happy to be playing again and will look to progress as the season goes on.
Kristi Henderson and Frida Anguiano lost a close doubles match, 8-5, while Gabriela Garcia and Marbella Rubio fell 8-0 in their match.
Henderson had a competitive second set in singles, but lost 6-1, 6-4, while Anguiano fell 6-1, 6-1, Garcia lost 6-1, 6-3, Rubio dropped her two sets, 6-0, 6-1, and Juliana Martinez fell 6-4, 6-1.
The Marauders host Mt. San Jacinto in a 2 p.m. match on Thursday.
Softball
Highland 19, Eastside 0 (5)
LANCASTER — The Highland softball team defeated Eastside 19-0 in five innings in a Golden League game at Eastside High on Monday.
The Bulldogs (5-1) scored five runs in both the second and third innings before really breaking the game open with nine runs in the fifth. Highland finished with 17 hits and did not commit an error.
Gabriella Serrano and Mia Romero both drove in four runs apiece for the Bulldogs.
Highland’s Courtney Hardy finished with three hits, including a home run, as the Bulldogs had four more players finish with two hits.
Angelina Quezada, Keira Carrillo and Jaden Wilson all scored three runs each for Highland.

