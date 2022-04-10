LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team won two non-conference games on Saturday, beating Taft 13-5 in five innings and Rio Hondo 5-3 at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders improved to 23-8 overall this season.
In the win over Taft, Savannah Cervantes went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and six RBIs to lead AVC at the plate.
AVC leadoff batter Ariel Nieto was 3-for-3 with three runs, an RBI and a double and Natalie Gomez was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
AVC relief pitcher Victoria Alcantar threw 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and giving up two hits.
Although AVC outhit Taft (10-22) 12-6, the Marauders also committed three errors, compared to two by the visitors.
In the win against Rio Hondo, AVC broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth and extended the lead with two runs in the sixth.
Four AVC players finished with two hits apiece.
Nieto went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI, Hailey Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI, Amy Manzo was 2-for-2 with one run driven in and Trinity Holman was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs.
AVC pitcher Madison Reiser threw a complete game for the Marauders, striking out nine in seven innings and giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks.
AVC committed four errors, while Rio Hondo played an error-free game.
“Errors have been a thorn in our side all season,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We still need to get better defensively, but happy to pick up a couple of wins today.”
AVC will host a non-conference doubleheader against San Bernardino on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
