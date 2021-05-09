OXNARD — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team swept a doubleheader at Oxnard Saturday, 13-1 and 11-3.
In the first game, Maritza Arroyo and Ariel Nieto both finished with three hits apiece.
Arroyo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Nieto was 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs.
Mycaela Chavez also drove in two runs, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Arianna Arroyo started in the circle for the Marauders, striking out four in two innings.
In the second game, leadoff batter Alexa Alvarez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Amy Manzo was 3-for-4.
Hailey Johnson and Nayely Delgado both finished with two hits. Johnson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run and Delgado was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
“Pitching and defense were solid and we hit the ball really well,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The Marauders will play a nonconference doubleheader at Taft on Thursday.
Track and Field
Girls: QH 122,
Palmdale 0
Boys: QH 71,
Palmdale 14
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls track and field team defeated Palmdale 122-0, while the boys won 71-14 at Palmdale High on Saturday.
Kaitlyn Cimmarusti swept the hurdle events for the Royals, while Natalie Caram swept the throwing events.
Quartz Hill distance runner Brianne Smith won the 3,200 meters with a blistering time of 11 minutes, 2 seconds, which moved her into second on the Royals’ all-time list in that event. The school record is 10:45.2 by Danielle Day in 1997.
On the boys side, Quartz Hill’s Tevaughn Graham won the 100 meters in 11.06 and Ethan Hodgdon swept the throws.
Quartz Hill hosts Highland in the final regular season track meet next Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Highland 58,
Lancaster 44
LANCASTER — The Highland boys basketball team continued its hot start to the second half of the season, beating Lancaster 58-44 on Friday in a Golden League game at Lancaster High School.
Highland sophomore Ben Estrada sank 5-of-6 3-point shots, Kai Johnson finished with 16 points and four steals and Ramar Whitmore added 12 points, three assists and four steals.
The Bulldogs were coming off a win over Antelope Valley on Wednesday and will host Quartz Hill this coming Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.