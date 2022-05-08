SANTA ANA — The season ended for the Antelope Valley College softball team, which lost to Santa Ana 8-0 in five innings in the CCCAA Southern Regional Playoffs on Saturday.
Santa Ana (34-7) defeated AVC (27-14) twice in the best-of-three series that began on Friday with an 8-2 Santa Ana win over AVC.
“Hats off to Santa Ana,” AVC softball coach Cindy Vargas said. “They’re a great team with a phenomenal pitcher. Proud of the girls for giving everything they had. They had a good season.”
The Marauders were held to one hit by Santa Ana starting pitcher Emily Rosas (35-6), who struck out six in five innings, giving up one hit and two walks.
AVC shortstop Nayely Delgado had the one hit for the Marauders, who committed two errors.
Airilin Ramirez, Vinnie Robles and Alexis Rangel all had two hits apiece for Santa Ana, which advances to the second round of the Southern Regionals.
Baseball
Rosamond 16, Kern Valley 2
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team defeated Kern Valley 16-2 in five innings a High Desert League game at Rosamond High School on Friday.
Rosamond (10-11-1, 8-4) is tied for third place in the High Desert League with Boron and Kern Valley (9-12, 5-7) is in fifth place.
Rosamond senior leadoff batter Richard Rivas led the Roadrunners at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs. Rivas hit a grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning for Rosamond.
The Roadrunners jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, with Daniel Flores driving in a run. Flores was 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs and a double.
Flores also earned the win on the mound for Rosamond, striking out 10 in five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks.
Rosamond outhit Kern Valley 14-5.
Rivas, Flores, Aidan Rakisits and Daniel Avila all drove in runs in the fourth inning. Rakisits went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Rosamond has two more games in the regular season, starting at Desert on Tuesday and will host second-place Mammoth in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.