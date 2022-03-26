AVC softball splits two games in tourney

VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College softball team’s offensive slump from Thursday’s loss to Bakersfield College continued into the first game of the Ventura Tournament on Friday.
The Marauders lost to Moorpark 4-1 in Game 1, but bounced back with a five-inning, 12-3 victory over Santa Barbara in Game 2.
“It was nice to see the bats come alive in the second game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Victoria Alcantar started the first game for the Marauders (16-7), allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings. She was relieved by Madison Reiser, who took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits and one walk with one strikeout in three innings.
AVC’s Hailey Johnson doubled and Ariel Nieto finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Nieto carried over her offense to the second game, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Johnson tripled and scored, while Trinity Holman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning and Denise Carrillo finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
AVC’s Emmeliz Sera went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. She also earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in five innings.
The Marauders continue tournament play today with Oxnard at 9 a.m. and Cuesta at 11:30 a.m.
Prep Baseball
Cal City 14, Desert 8
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team picked up 6.1 strong innings from starting pitcher Jack Moore and hit the ball well in a 14-8 win over Desert on Friday.
It was the first High Desert League victory of the season for the Ravens (5-4, 1-1 HDL).
“It was nice to get our first league win,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Cal City was down a few starters because of minor injuries, so some players were playing in different positions than normal, Shane Moore said.
Jack Moore allowed eight runs, five earned, on five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
Henry Ramsey closed out the game with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
Jeremiah Baker went 2-for-2 with three walks for the Ravens, while Austin Toomer finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Cal City plays at Frazier Mountain on Tuesday, while the Scorpions (1-5, 0-2) play host to Kern Valley on Tuesday.
Boron 10, Kern Valley 8
BORON — The Boron baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Kern Valley 10-8 in a High Desert League game on Friday.
The Bobcats (5-3, 2-0 HDL) were down 5-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Broncs (3-4, 0-2) added three runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-4 lead before Boron’s offensive outburst in the bottom of the frame.
Braydon Job was 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Bobcats, while Michael Garcia had a hit and two RBIs and Quentin Hiegel added a hit and two RBIs of his own. Boron benefitted from 10 walks and a hit batter in the game.
Boron hosts Mammoth in another league game on Tuesday.
Prep Softball
Rosamond 31, Frazier Mountain 7 (5)
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond softball team defeated Frazier Mountain 31-7 in five innings of a High Desert League game on Friday.
Madison Moore led the Roadrunners (4-7, 2-0 HDL) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs. She also scored four times and stole four bases.
Rosamond’s Reese Ullrich went 3-for-3 with a double, three walks, two runs, four stolen bases and two RBIs, while Kaylynn Conway finished 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs and Kylee Eubanks Hemme was 2-for-3 with two walks, four runs and an RBI. Alexy Finch walked four times and scored six runs.
Finch also pitched three innings, allowing five runs — two earned — on five hits and three walks with one strikeout in three innings.
Ullrich pitched the final two frames, allowing two runs — one earned — on one hit and one walk.
The Roadrunners benefitted from 18 walks and stole 24 bases.
Rosamond continues league play at Bishop on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.