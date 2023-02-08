 Skip to main content
College Softball | AVC 2, Riverside 1

AVC softball outlasts Riverside College

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team defeated Riverside 2-1 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.

The Marauders (4-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning, while Riverside (1-3) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.

