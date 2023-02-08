AVC softball outlasts Riverside College

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team defeated Riverside 2-1 on Tuesday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (4-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning, while Riverside (1-3) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes hit a two-run home run in the third, driving in leadoff batter Natasha Arroyo.
AVC starting pitcher Emmeliz Sera threw five scoreless innings in the start, giving up four hits and two walks, while striking out three.
AVC reliever Annalise Wagner threw two innings to earn the save, giving up two hits, one walk, one run and striking out two.
AVC first baseman Jayda Williams went 2-for-3 at the plate, as the Marauders and Riverside both finished with six hits.
“Emmy Sera pitched a great game today and Annalise Wagner came in and got us out of a huge jam,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Alanna (Hernandez) made some great defensive plays and Savannah Cervantes came up with a clutch home run in the third. Overall, the girls played great.”
AVC will host Ventura on Thursday at 2 p.m.
