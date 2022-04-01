AVC softball holds off College of Canyons

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team held off Western State Conference foe College of the Canyons 8-7 on Thursday.
Canyons scored four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-all.
But the Marauders (19-8, 5-1 WSC) came out swinging in the bottom of the frame.
Trinity Holman led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and went to second base on pinch hitter Emmeliz Sera’s single. Sera was replaced by pinch runner Natalie Gomez.
One out later, Ariel Nieto singled to load the bases for AVC and Hailey Johnson followed with an RBI walk.
With two outs, Nayely Delgado hit a two-run single to give her team an 8-5 lead.
Canyons scored two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Madison Reiser got the final batter to strike out.
Reiser earned the win, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Victoria Alcantar came in to pitch to four batters in the sixth inning before handing the ball back to Reiser. Alcantar was charged with two unearned runs on three hits, while getting one out.
Savannah Cervantes was 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs for the Marauders, while Delgado finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
“It was a huge conference win against our rival,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “They were a great team. Maddy pitched phenomenal and Sav and Yeye had some clutch hitting.”
Denise Carrillo also had an RBI for AVC, which plays at Glendale on Tuesday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, TPAA 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Palmdale Aerospace Academy 25-5, 25-14, 25-16 in a Heritage League match on Thursday.
Junior outside hitter Cade Schmidt recorded 15 kills, 12 digs and 13 aces on 20 serves for the Knights (13-3, 7-0 HL), while senior opposite Kody Del Frate posted 12 kills and two blocks.
Desert Christian senior middle blocker Cody Royster picked up four kills and three blocks, while freshman setter Colt Schmidt contributed 33 assists and four kills and sophomore Zachary Bell added two blocks and one kill.
Desert Christian plays host to Vasquez today in another league game.
The Griffins (4-10, 2-5) play host to Desert Christian on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Golden League
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team shot 226 to win a Golden League match against Antelope Valley (360) and shorthanded Lancaster and Palmdale on Thursday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
It was the third match in as many days for the Royals, who were led by freshman Tayden Ramos’ 39.
After a strong showing on the back nine in Wednesday’s match against West Ranch, Quartz Hill freshman Kerrington Ambrose shot a 41 on Thursday for second place overall on the day.
“I did pretty good today,” Ambrose said. “I had no double bogeys, just bogeys and two birdies today.”
Senior Tanner Klundt followed with a 42 for the Royals, Dylan Van Holton shot 50 and Mike Dubski rounded out the scoring with a 54.
“I love how the top three boys are playing and feel like we have a chance to win anytime they are playing,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said. “It’s nice to get a win in league, but we still have our sights on bigger things. This is only the third week of Golden League matches, but we have had some bright spots and I’m happy with how the boys are playing.
“I’d like to know who wants to be our 4-8 players moving forward. I hope that as a team we notice the good golf that we are playing.”
Lancaster’s Drew DeGeorge and Michael Recinos tied for fourth overall as they each shot 46. Andrew Martinez shot 69 for the Eagles and Jayden Smith shot 72.
Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio shot a 63, while teammate Benjamin Hernandez shot 67.
Antelope Valley’s Jerson Galdamez, Oswaldo Barajas, Lamontray Carruthers, Martin Elias and Nathaniel Matheu were all charged with 72s.
Prep Softball
Highland 16, Eastside 0 (5)
LANCASTER — The Highland softball team continued its run through Golden League play with a 16-0, five-inning victory over Eastside on Thursday.
Highland pitchers Makayla Lam and Kaela Marin combined for the shutout. Lam allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in two innings, while Marin allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in three innings.
Emily Centeno led the Bulldogs (8-7, 6-0 GL) at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, while Mia Romero went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Analise Memory was 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored and A. Quezada was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Marin was also 2-for-2 with a double at the plate, while Keira Carrillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Dana Roberts also hit a double and drove in two runs. Lam and Courtney Hardy each had a hit and an RBI.
Highland plays at Antelope Valley on Tuesday, while Eastside (3-6, 2-4) takes on Palmdale at home.
Swimming
Quartz Hill tops Lancaster
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys and girls swim teams defeated Lancaster in a Golden League meet on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park. The girls won 128-33 while the boys won 137-10.
Quartz Hill’s Kansas Whitten dropped 4 seconds off her 100-yard butterfly time, winning the event in 1 minute, 16.71 seconds. She also took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:19.53).
“Whitten is getting better each meet and that is really awesome to see,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said.
Bethany Burga won the 50 freestyle (26.69) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.59) for the Royals, while Isabelle Drossel won the 200 free (2:13.03) and the 500 free (5:50.04) and Emily Drossel won the 200 individual medley (2:18.94) and 100 free (57.53). Sophia Washington won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.44).
For the Quartz Hill boys, Reed was excited to see the improvement of freshmen Evan Leos and Kristian Loza. Leos took second in the 500 free (6:07.04), dropping 13 seconds off his personal-best time, while Loza took second in the 200 IM (2:30.13), shaving two seconds off his best time at Winterfest.
“Freshman boys Evan Leos and Kristian Loza are also improving every meet,” Reed said.
Sebastian Petho won the 100 butterfly (59.78) and 50 free (23.60) for the Royals, while Ethan Howell won the 200 IM (2:27.05), Miguel Valencia won the 200 free (1:59.69) and the 100 free (53.56), Luke Young won the 500 free (5:43.67) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.47) and Jeremy Johnson won the 100 backstroke (1:12.21).
Lancaster swam some CIF consideration and qualifying times, but they don’t count because the meet did not use touch pads.
Kyle Sunquist swam a personal-best and CIF-Southern Section Division 4 consideration time in the 50 free (24.32), where he took second for the Eagles.
He was also third in the 100 free (57.23) with another CIF consideration time and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, which had a consideration time of 1:57.47 to finish third.
On the girls side, Lancaster coach Tara Londergan was impressed with Jenny Barba, who swam a consideration time of 1:07.17 in the 100 freestyle to finish second in the event.
But what impressed Londergan the most was that Barba is about three weeks post shoulder surgery from repairing a broken collarbone.
Other CIF consideration times for the Eagles were: Destiny Carger (3:00.56) and Cali Felkins (3:02.29) in the 200 IM; Denise Piolo (1:26.84) in the 100 butterfly; Carger (1:21.55) and Kendahl Smith (1:22.14) in the 100 backstroke; and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:43.82), which took second.
Quartz Hill will compete against Saugus on Wednesday in Santa Clarita, before resuming league play on Thursday against Knight High School at Marie Kerr Pool. The Royals wrap up the busy week with the Dan Tran Invitational on April 9 at Eastside Pool.
Lancaster competes again agains Littlerock on Wednesday at DryTown Pool and will also compete in the Dan Tran Invitational.
