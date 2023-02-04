AVC softball drops game to Mt. SAC

WALNUT — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost to Mt. San Antonio College 5-0 in a non-conference game on Friday.
The Marauders (3-3) managed six hits but couldn’t string them together for a run.
Alanna Hernandez led the team with a 2-for-3 performance, while Natasha Arroyo, Savannah Cervantes, Victoria Alcantar and Marissa Rodriguez had one hit apiece.
Alcantar allowed four runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Annalise Wagner recorded the final two outs and allowed a run, two hits and one walk.
Mt. SAC (4-1) is always a top-ranked team and returns the CCCAA State Player of the Year in Brianna Goris, who hit a two-run home run against the Marauders.
AVC has three straight home games, beginning on Tuesday with Riverside.
