AVC softball defeats Glendale

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team shut out Glendale 8-0 in five innings on Monday in a Western State Conference game at AVC.
The game was rescheduled from March 14 when it was rained out.
AVC pitcher Emmeliz Sera allowed just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in five scoreless frames.
Savannah Cervantes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Marauders (10-10, 3-2 WSC).
AVC’s Cadence Crampton hit a home run and finished with two RBIs, Kylie Xinn hit a double and Annalise Wagner had a hit and two RBIs.
Natalie Gomez and Emily Centeno also drove in one run apiece.
It was a good win for the Marauders, who dropped two non-conference games at Citrus on Saturday.
AVC lost the first game 8-0 and the second game 6-4.
“The girls gave a great effort in the second game after a tough loss in game one,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Cypress is a great program who is currently No. 4 in the state and No. 2 in So Cal. It’s great experience playing high quality teams.”
The Marauders managed just three hits in the first game, two by Cervantes, who finished 2-for-2, and one by Natasha Arroyo.
Madison Reiser took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings.
Sera followed and allowed two runs on six hits and one walk in two innings.
In the second game, Centeno was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Marissa Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Wagner hit a double.
Wagner took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on 10 hits and three walks with one strikeout in six innings.
The Marauders play at LA Mission in a doubleheader today at Alemany High School. The first game is a makeup from March 1.
HS Softball
Paraclete
The Paraclete softball team won two games in the VCS Fling on Saturday at San Fernando High School.
The Spirits started the day by defeating Eagle Rock 5-2. They followed that up by beating King/Drew 12-1.
Paraclete is now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Camino Real League.
The Spirits return to league play today at St. Monica, which is 8-0 overall and 4-0 in league.
Track and Field
Paraclete
WESTLAKE VILLAGE — The Paraclete track and field team won several medals at the Maurice Greene Invitational, Saturday, at Oaks Christian High School.
Paraclete’s Kennedi Redd finished second in both the girls freshman/sophomore 100-meter dash (13.67 seconds) and 200-meter dash (27.96), while Zariah Walker finished third in the girls varsity 200 (25.37).
Brianna Delgado was third in the varsity girls 800 (2:19.67), while Viviana Delgado won the freshman/sophomore 800 (2:27.35).
The freshman/sophomore girls 4x400 relay team won their race in 4:30.47, while the 4x800 relay team took second (11:01.07) and the 4x100 team was third (54.30).
The freshman/sophomore boys 4x400 relay team won its race in 4:16.05.
The Spirits travel to St. Paul High School on Wednesday for a Camino Real League cluster meet.
Quartz Hill
WESTLAKE VILLAGE — The Quartz Hill track field team had a couple of medal winners at the Maurice Greene Invitational, Saturday, at Oaks Christian High School.
Adonijah Currie won the girls freshman/sophomore 200-meter dash in 24.37 seconds and was second in the 400-meter dash (56.89).
Sanaiya Watkins finished second in the girls 100 hurdles (15:15) and was third in the 300 hurdles (46.14).
The girls 4x400 relay team also finished third (4:55.41).
On the boys side, Liam O’Brien won the freshman/sophomore boys discus with a throw of 109 feet, 11 inches, while Luke Seebacher was third (97-03).
Seebacher also won boys freshman/sophomore shot put with a throw of 39-01.
Camren Smith won the freshman/sophomore boys triple jump (41-03¾), while Dorsey Davis finished second in the varsity event (42-00¾). Smith also finished third in the freshman/sophomore long jump (18-06¾).
Luciano Flores took second in the freshman/sophomore boys 110-meter hurdles (19.42).
The Royals are on spring break this week and return to Golden League meets on March 29.
