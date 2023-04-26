AVC softball clinches share of conference title

SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College softball team clinched at least a share of the Western State Conference East Division title on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory at College of the Canyons.
If Bakersfield College defeats Canyons on Thursday, they will share the title with the Marauders (26-14, 15-3). But AVC will be the No. 1 seed out of the conference because it won the series against Bakersfield.
If Bakersfield loses on Thursday, the Marauders will be the lone champions.
AVC’s Emmeliz Sera pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk and striking out two.
Savannah Cervantes finished 4-for-4 at the plate for the Marauders with a double and two RBIs, while Kylie Zinn finished 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Cadence Crampton hit a double and drove in a run.
“Words cannot express how proud I am of the girls,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “They came out with so much energy and played their hearts out. Emmy threw lights out. Defense was outstanding and we had some clutch hitting by Sav, Ky and Cadence.”
The Marauders now await the playoff seedings, which will be announced on Saturday.
Men’s College Golf
Western State Conference Finals: AVC
CAMARILLO — AVC men’s golfer Tanner Klundt qualified for regionals as one of the top five individuals from season average at the Western State Conference Finals on Monday at Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo.
Daniel Degeorge just missed taking a Finals qualifying spot by one shot.
Klundt shot a 36-hole score of 153 in the tournament, which was the ninth-best score of the day. His first-round 73 was the third-best score in the field of 48 golfers. He hit 12 greens in regulations and made two birdies.
“Shooting the third best round felt good at the time, but I still had another 18 holes to play, so I had to keep moving forward and not focus on how I just played,” Klundt said. “Making it to regionals is a big accomplishment that I’m proud of, and I will not take that for granted.”
In the second round, Klundt shot an 80, hitting 13 greens, but had some three-putts to push his score up.
“I have seen tremendous growth on and off the course and (Monday’s) two-round performance helped solidify how deserving he is to represent the Western State Conference in Southern California regional play,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said of Klundt. “And to accomplish this as a freshman is quite an honor.”
Daniel Degeorge shot a 77 in the first round and an 81 in the second round for a total of 158. He will be an alternate to regionals.
“I’d like to also recognize Danny’s effort today,” Hazard said. “He gave it a great run and appreciate everything he has put into the season and our program. I am excited to see what his future holds.”
Drew Degeorge shot an 85 and an 86 for a total of 171.
The Southern California Regionals will be held on May 8 at Industry Hills Golf Course.
High School Softball
Paraclete 10, Serra 0 (5)
PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team remained undefeated in Camino Real League play with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Serra on Tuesday at Marie Kerr Park.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes, but we pulled through,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said.
The Spirits (17-1, 9-0 CRL) used all three of their pitchers to work on different things. Jamie Sencion picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out seven in two scoreless frames.
JoJo Olvera led Paraclete offensively, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.
The Spirits finish the regular season with a doubleheader against St. Joseph today at Marie Kerr Park. Paraclete defeated the Jesters 7-1 on Saturday.
HS Baseball
Cal City 7, Desert 2
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated a much-improved Desert 7-2 in a High Desert League game on Tuesday at Cal City High.
“They’ve improved tremendously,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said of Desert. “They played really good defense today, they hit the ball decent and they pitched tremendously better.”
Blake Moore pitched three innings to get the win for the Ravens (12-8, 5-4 HDL), allowing no runs, one hit and three hit batters with eight strikeouts.
Cal City’s Jack Moore also pitched three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with two strikeouts.
Isaac Valadez pitched the seventh, allowing no runs, one hit and one hit batter. The defense behind him helped with two outs, getting a runner out after a pickle and following that with a hidden-ball trick for an out.
Blake Moore was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, while Jack Moore finished 1-for-2 with a double, Joshua Baiza was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Henry Ramsey hit a triple and drove in a run.
The Ravens play at Frazier Mountain on Friday, while the Scorpions (1-13, 1-7) host Kern Valley on Friday.
