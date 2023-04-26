 Skip to main content
College and High School Sports Roundup

AVC softball clinches share of conference title

Antelope Valley College softball

Courtesy photo

The Antelope Valley College softball team celebrates its 5-0 win over College of the Canyons on Tuesday at COC. With the win, the Marauders clinched at least a share of the conference title.

SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College softball team clinched at least a share of the Western State Conference East Division title on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory at College of the Canyons.

If Bakersfield College defeats Canyons on Thursday, they will share the title with the Marauders (26-14, 15-3). But AVC will be the No. 1 seed out of the conference because it won the series against Bakersfield.

