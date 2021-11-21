RANCHO CUCAMONGA — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team lost to Chaffey 2-0 on Saturday in a CCCAA Southern California Regional first-round playoff game at Chaffey College.
The two teams played a scoreless first half, but Chaffey scored goals in the 60th and 62nd minutes.
The Marauders (15-5-2) finished second in the Western State South Conference.
Men’s Soccer
Fullerton 4, AVC 0
FULLERTON — The Antelope Valley College men’s soccer team lost to Fullerton 4-0 on Saturday in a CCCAA Southern California Regional first-round playoff game at Fullerton College.
The Marauders (11-4-5) finished second in the Western State South Conference and made their first playoff appearance in program history under first-year coach Charles Gordon.
Men’s Basketball
Southwest 80, AVC 74
PASADENA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to LA Southwest 80-74 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Pasadena Tournament.
The Marauders fall to 3- to start the season, while Southwest improves to 6-1.
Jonathan Daniels led AVC with 25 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal and teammate Emani Scott had 23 points, four rebounds and two steals. Virgil Mahoney had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Was a tough, physical game,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “Just came up a little short against a tough team.”
AVC will play its home opener on Dec. 3 against Imperial Valley at 7 p.m. in the opening game of the Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament.
Boys basketball
Golden Valley 65,
Paraclete 63
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team lost to Golden Valley 65-63 in the final seconds of the Highway 58 Mira Monte Tournament championship game on Saturday night.
The Spirits (4-1) had taken the lead on a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, but fouled a Golden Valley player taking a 3 with 1.4 seconds remaining and that player made all three free throws.
“It was a tough loss,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We got off to a slow start. (Golden Valley) is very good.”
Paraclete trailed by double digits in the third quarter.
Mister Burnside and Dylan Cox were both named to the all-tournament team. Burnside had 18 points, Cox finished with 12 and Amari Robinson had 13 points.
The Spirits advanced to the championship game with an 81-61 win over Garces.
Burnside led the Spirits (4-0) with 27 points, Cox had 16 and Luke Cramer added 10 points.
“I’m proud of the way the boys took care of the basketball and shared it,” Chelette said. “They played pretty good defense.”
Girls Basketball
Lancaster 49,
Burroughs 48
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Burroughs Ridgecrest 49-48 on Friday night at Lancaster High School.
Mea Madison led the Eagles with 16 points, Chanay Samuel had 14 points and Nicole Fletes added nine. Shaniya Sinclair had a good rebounding game for Lancaster, finishing with four board.
Lancaster will play at Ventura on Saturday.
