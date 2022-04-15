AVC slides past Citrus

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team got five strong innings from pitcher Madison Reiser, solid defense behind her and big hits at the plate to defeat Citrus 8-0 in five innings on Thursday in a Western State Conference game at AVC.
“I felt really good,” Reiser said. “When we’re cheering in the dugout and then we get our bats going, the energy is just up and when our energy is up we play good and feel good. So, being on the mound you just feel good and we played a good game.”
Reiser pitched a shutout against Citrus on March 22, striking out 14 batters and allowing five hits and two walks with one hit batter in six innings.
“I’m so proud of Maddy,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “The first time we played them, she dominated — 14 strikeouts. So we were kind of like, OK, do we go with her again or do we go with someone different? Our gut is just like, no, it was working.
“She came out and just pretty much mirrored what she did last time. Just pretty much dominated.”
Reiser outdid herself this time, allowing just one hit — an infield hit on a slap in the first inning — one walk and one hit batter with seven strikeouts.
“When the weather is warmer, I pitch good,” Reiser said. “I don’t know if it’s superstitious or whatever. My body feels warmed up when it’s warm, so that’s when I pitch good.”
The lone error behind Reiser came from a dropped fly ball by left fielder Hailey Johnson, when the ball got caught in the swirling wind.
“I made that one error in left field and I told (Maddy) to get me another one, I’ve got your back,” Johnson said. “I had to redeem myself.”
Johnson more than made up for the miscue, catching a fast, hard hit ball to left field to end the game, and doing some damage with her bat.
After hitting her first home run of the season, and her college career, on Tuesday, Johnson added a three-run shot to nearly the same spot in right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday to make the score 8-0.
“So, before the game, everybody was asking, ‘Are you going to hit another one?’ ‘How does it feel?’” Johnson said. “So I just tried to calm my nerves. I know when you go up to the plate, you don’t want to be thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to hit a home run.’
“So I just try to go up there and relax and get my pitch. Coach Mike (Vargas) teaches that philosophy, ‘Get your pitch.’ Personally, I like that inside pitch and when she gives it to me, I’m going to take a hack at it.”
Johnson also had a triple down the right-field line in the third inning and a sacrifice bunt to move Ariel Nieto to third base in the first inning.
Johnson has been working hard on hitting and she’s starting to see the results.
“Coach Mike and coach Cindy, they’ve been working on my swing with me, staying inside the ball,” she said. “Just a lot of repetition, staying calm and being within yourself.”
Nieto finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for the Marauders (25-9, 8-1 WSC), while Nayely Delgado went 2-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly, an RBI single and a double and Amy Manzo also doubled and scored a run.
AVC’s Savannah Cervantes finished 1-for-3, reached on an error and scored a run and Denise Carrillo finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
“I’m always proud of the team,” Reiser said. “We are like a family here, so playing with them is so much fun. We don’t really stress so much, because we’re just out here having fun.
“At the end of the day, we’re out here playing softball, because we want to be here. We’re privileged to be on the field and I think we all know that.”
While the Marauders had just one problem with the wind, Citrus had several. The Owls (13-22, 5-5 WSC) committed three errors — one throwing error and two dropped popups in the infield.
“We’ve been working a lot on fly balls in the wind,” Vargas said. “That’s why we tell them it’s a home-field advantage.”
AVC plays at Mt. San Antonio College today in a non-conference game before taking on first-place Bakersfield on the road on Tuesday in a Western State Conference game.
“I know we can beat them,” Reiser said about playing Bakersfield. “We just need to be pumped up, we need to talk, be loud and have our energy and I think we’ll do good.”
The Marauders lost to Bakersfield 9-0 at home on March 24, picking up just four hits off pitcher Talia Nielsen and committing four errors.
“We have to come together as a team,” Johnson said. “Last time we played them, we didn’t have our confidence. I know we can hit off of Talia, we just have to come in there with an approach, make those adjustments and come at them with fire.”
