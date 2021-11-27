AVC set for bowl game rematch

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team has put together a successful 2021 campaign, winning the American Pacific League title and earning a bowl berth to play Mt. San Jacinto in the American Championship Bowl.
“It means everything to me,” said AVC freshman linebacker Miles Cooney. “I came here, and a lot of guys came here, to win and change this program around and we have.”
The success of this team started in 2019 when the sophomores were a two-point conversion away from a conference championship and finished the season 7-3 as freshmen.
The Marauders were one of just a few college teams to play in the COVID-shortened spring season. It was just two games, both wins against College of the Sequoias, but it helped coming into this season.
“I think it was a tremendous help for us as a program,” AVC coach Perry Jehlicka said. “We played two games, but we got to practice, I think, for five weeks or something. I think the five weeks were as valuable as the two games. … It was a tremendous advantage.”
Jehlicka credits the college administration and athletic department for championing all sports during these unique times.
“It’s been a crazy two years, but our school has made these two years easier with the way they’ve handled it and finding ways that we can safely continue to work football, or all of our sports, when most of the state schools just said, ‘No,’” he said.
College of the Sequoias is also in a bowl game in Northern California this weekend, further proving that short spring was beneficial.
“It was a blessing to be able to play, so to get a full season this year and be successful — we’re 8-2 on the season and we get a bowl game and a conference championship — it feels great,” AVC sophomore wide receiver Davon Jones said.
Mt. San Jacinto is a familiar opponent for the Marauders, who always play the Eagles at least once a year.
AVC lost to Mt. San Jacinto 23-13 in the third game of the season on Sept. 18, when the Marauders were still trying to find their rhythm as a team.
“I watched our game a lot over the last couple of weeks when I thought that’s who we were going to play,” Jehlicka said. “They’re a good football team and they outplayed us on Sept. 18. That’s why they won the game. I didn’t feel like we played our best football, by a long shot.
“When I watch us on offense, defense and special teams, I see a much better football team today. And I’m sure they are. I think it’s going to be a really good game. Coach (Casey) Mazzotta’s a darn good football coach and has done a great job.”
The Marauders didn’t have all of their current weapons available for that Sept. 18 game. Sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hill was out with a hamstring injury.
“Last time, I didn’t play them because my hamstring was hurt,” Hill said. “They don’t know what I’m about, obviously.”
Hill and Jones are the favorite targets for quarterback Caden Hinton. Hill has 44 receptions for 653 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
“Thanks to my QB and my offensive coordinator,” Hill said.
Jones leads the wide receivers in yards, with 726 on 37 receptions, including five touchdowns.
“It’s fun. That’s my best friend off the field, too,” Jones said about sharing receiver duties with Hill. “We get on the field and it’s the same thing. We’re having fun out there, along with our other receivers, too. We have a great receivers coach, coach (John) Austin, he came in this year and brought our game to the next level.”
Jones caught five passes for 142 yards against Mt. San Jacinto in September, including an 82-yard reception.
“They were triple teaming my twin, Davon, so I don’t know how they’re going to sic both of us,” Hill said.
Both of AVC’s touchdowns in that game were rushing scores by Jackson Marshall and Xavier Clay. But the team’s bread-and-butter has been with the receivers for most of the season.
“We were missing a few key players on offense and defense,” Jones said. “I think we’re more as a unit now. That connection is there with the quarterback. Offense trusts defense now and vice versa.
“I think it’s going to be a way better game. I don’t think San Jacinto wants to play us again. It’s going to be ugly for them, in my opinion.”
The Marauders haven’t lost since Sept. 18, carrying a seven-game win streak into today’s game.
“We’re not the same team we used to be,” sophomore defensive lineman Jalynn Harvey said. “We’ve grown the most probably as a team. We got closer as a team.”
All of the players think that’s where the team has grown the most — together.
“I think we’re confident coming into this game,” Cooney said. “We’ve grown a lot as a team, as coaches and players. We’ve come together and I think our bond is real strong now. We’re able to come out and I think we’re able to do what we need to do out there on the field this Saturday.”
After a 1-2 start it looked shaky for the talented squad, but they stuck together to figure out the team chemistry.
“We all came together as a unit. We all locked in,” Hill said. “At first, I didn’t think we had a lot of chemistry, especially on the offensive side. It was only the third game when we played them, so now we’re all locked in, we’re all there mentally. It’s going to be a great game.”
Mt. San Jacinto relies heavily on the pass, using two different quarterbacks in freshman Robert Coleman and sophomore Devan Freedland, who have combined for 2,702 yards passing and 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
The Marauders are hoping to limit the run game and stop the screen passes.
“Easily, just have to come together as a unit, first and foremost,” Cooney said. “Then, I’d say their run game and their screen game, which we’re pretty confident about stopping. We know what they’re going to do and I think we’re the best defense to do it.”
All of the Marauders agree that it will be a good game, a better game, this time around.
“We’ve played them a bunch, and they’ve always been great games and we’ve made the play in the fourth quarter to win all of them, except for that one,” Jehlicka said. “That’s just the way the ball bounces. It’ll be another dogfight, I’m sure. He’ll have his team ready to go and we’re ready to go.”
Jehlicka is not only hoping to improve his bowl record to 2-2, but he also wants to get the win for this special group of sophomores who have been with the team since 2019.
“They could win 18 games in their two years here and two extra games,” Jehlicka said. “That’s a lot of games. It’s a credit to that group. They’re a quality, special group, the sophomores.
“I think we have a great group of freshmen as well, but you always want to send those kids off to their next adventure with a win.”
