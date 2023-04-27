AVC sends three doubles teams to State

The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team has all three of its doubles teams competing in the California Community College Athletic Association Individual State Championships beginning today at the Ojai Tennis Tournament.
Two of the teams qualified in Western State Conference Tournament and the third team learned of its bid during the seeding meeting.
“We’re excited to have all three teams qualify for state championships,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “Also excited to be back at the Ojai. We haven’t been back at Ojai since before COVID.”
Ari Avina and Emily Lopez were the last duo to reach the tournament for the Marauders. They start play in the round of 128 against a team from Cypress today. They will need to win two matches today in order to advance to Friday’s rounds.
AVC’s No. 1 doubles team of Naia Smithley and Sydney Bush and No. 2 team of Julie Tejeda and Nicole Padilla both have byes in the round of 128 and will play in the round of 64 today.
Smithley and Bush will be playing a team from Saddleback Valley College, while Tejeda and Padilla will play a team from Modesto. The two AVC teams only need to win their first match to make it to the second day of the tournament on Friday.
“We’re looking to survive and advance and spend as much time there as possible,” Webb said.
