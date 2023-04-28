AVC’s Avina/Lopez win in 1st round, fall in 2nd

VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College women’s team was well represented at the California Community College Athletic Association Individual State Championships, which began on Thursday at the Ojai Tennis Tournament.
All three of the Marauders’ doubles teams played in the round of 128.
AVC’s top doubles team, Sydney Bush and Naia Smithley and its No. 2 team of Nicole Padilla and Julie Tejeda each had byes in the opening round.
The third team, Ari Avina and Emily Lopez were a late addition to the tournament at a seeding meeting and played in the round of 128.
Avina and Lopez were the first team in more than six years to earn a state victory for AVC after defeating Cypress College’s Katie Wong and Eliza Carrillo, 6-3, 6-2.
“The first set was wonky for us,” Avina said. “We were very nervous. I’m not sure why. During warmups we were playing very well. But eventually we just relaxed and had fun. We started winning more points.
“This victory doesn’t feel real right now. Just the fact that we weren’t even going to be here in the first place. I’m so excited about this victory. It took us little while to get our rhythm, but we started to be more consistent.”
Unfortunately, in the Round of 64, Avina and Lopez ran into one of the top four teams in the state as they were defeated 6-0, 6-0, by the second-seeded team in the north, Sierra College’s Casandra Rhoades and Sofia Mazzola, ending their run.
“We didn’t know how they were going to play so we were nervous,” Lopez said following her match against Cypress. “We played OK. This tournament has been really fun. It gives us a chance to play our best tennis. We found our rhythm and we knew what shots we needed to make to win.”
Bush and Smithley earned the No. 12 seed in the south, however, they were defeated 6-4, 6-4, against Saddleback College’s Brooke Buser and Ellie Maruna.
“I was really pleased with everyone,” AVC head coach Justin Webb said. “Emily and Ari played great. Since I’ve been here in my six years it’s our first win at the Ojai. We were able to qualify three teams, which is also a first since I’ve been here. I’m pleased with the progress everyone has made.
“It’s always disappointing when you get to the end of the season, but there’s a lot for us to celebrate as a team. We can take the successes of this year to build as individuals and as a program.”
Padilla and Tejeda were defeated by the sixth-seeded team in the north, Modesto’s College’s Brunia Boliscar and Calista McShane, 6-1, 6-0.
“Due to this being my last match of the season, it was rough losing today. I feel like we could have done a lot better,” Tejeda said. “But, towards the end of the match, we were communicating very well. Overall, this was a great experience. Watching all my teammates compete was great. It was such a fun season.”
