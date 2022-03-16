AVC routs LA Valley

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team tried to use Tuesday’s strong winds to its advantage in an 11-1, five-inning victory over visiting LA Valley.
The Marauders (14-5, 2-0 Western State Conference) hit three home runs and might have had a few more to left field, but the winds blowing toward right field pushed the balls toward center for flyouts.
“We always talk about how that should be a home-field advantage playing in this kind of weather, because we practice in it a lot and we take advantage when we practice,” Vargas said. “They came out and played really well today.”
AVC led just 2-0 after two frames after an RBI double by Nayely Delgado in the first inning and a solo home run to right field by Victoria Alcantar.
But, the Marauders’ bats came alive the second time through the lineup, starting with a double by Ariel Nieto in the bottom of the third inning.
“I thought, OK, the second time through the lineup, we’ll get the timing down and they did, they came through the second time around,” Vargas said. “It’s a really good hitting team, but sometimes it takes that first look.”
Savannah Cervantes hit a one-out, two-run home run to center field to score Nieto. It was her second homer of the season.
“Honestly, I feel like I could have hit better today, but it was nice,” Cervantes said. “It was a relief since I had one (home run) for the season. I’m hoping for more in the future.”
Then, Delgado followed with a homer of her own to go back-to-back with Cervantes.
“I feel like she just builds us up, honestly,” Delgado said of Cervantes. “She’s a great player, she’s beast, honestly. You’re always going to have someone better on the team and you’ve just got to keep at that and feed off of each other’s energy. I feel like, with me and her, that’s where it’s going. … She sets the tone.”
Trinity Holman closed out the scoring with an RBI single for the fourth run in the inning.
Delgado was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and a single, finishing with four RBIs.
“Honestly, I just cleared my head,” Delgado said. “And my mom was here. Right when I saw my mom, I was like, ‘OK, now it’s go time.’ My No. 1 supporter. This is the first time she’s come to a game this year, so I had to show off.”
Cervantes was 2-for-3 with her home run and three RBIs.
“Honestly, I love playing out here with the girls,” said Cervantes, who came to AVC from Buena High School in Ventura. “It’s like a whole new start, meeting new people. Honestly, this season’s been really great so far.”
AVC went on to score five more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to set up the eight-run rule in the fifth.
Emmeliz Sera picked up the win in the circle, getting out of several jams because of her pitching and the defense around her.
The Monarchs (4-13, 0-1) started the game with back-to-back doubles by Citlai Mendez and Tea Carbajal.
Mendez tried to score from second on Carbajal’s double, but right fielder Holman quickly hit her cutoff throw to second baseman Alanna Hernandez, who threw home with plenty of time for catcher Delgado to tag out Mendez.
Holman later also caught a line drive with a diving catch to end the third inning and save two runs.
LA Valley had runners on third and first with no outs in the top of the fourth, but Sera struck out the next batter before Alcantar dove to catch a hot line drive at first base for the second out.
“There were some nice plays, the play at home, diving Trinity, diving first base,” Vargas said. “We have been struggling defensively, but today, they came to play.”
Sera then struck out the next batter swinging to get out of the inning.
Sera also caught a line drive for the second out of the fifth inning.
Sera allowed one run on six hits and five walks with nine strikeouts — three looking.
“She pitched a good game,” Vargas said.
LA Valley got on the board in the top of the fifth when Mendez led off the inning with a triple to right field and came home on an RBI sacrifice fly by Carbajal.
Sera loaded the bases on three walks with two outs before Alcantar came in to throw one pitch for a groundout to end the game.
“Our defense is, honestly, getting a lot better and I think that’s going to help us since our bats are always staying hot,” Cervantes said.
Nieto finished 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, while Maeyll Grimes, Amy Manzo and Hernandez all walked and scored a run and Natalie Gomez had a pinch-hit, two-run single for AVC.
“I’m really proud of the way they came out,” Vargas said. “They step it up a little bit because they know it’s conference. They did a great job hitting the ball well.”
The Marauders are feeling good about where their season is going after some tough preseason games.
“I feel like we’re definitely seeing the improvement, 100 percent,” Delgado said. “There’s really good teams out there like Mt. SAC. That was a really competitive game and I feel like it really helped us realize that we do need to work on a couple of things. At practice and everything, we’ve definitely hit those spots, especially our defense.”
They are hoping to continue to grow and improve as the season progresses.
“I feel like our connection is just getting better and better, especially since we’re going deeper into the season,” Cervantes said. “I feel like we’re all starting to connect on a personal and spiritual level. I feel like we’re just getting better from here.”
AVC has a tough week next week, traveling to Citrus on Tuesday and hosting a tough Bakersfield on Thursday, before playing four games in the Ventura Tournament next weekend.
